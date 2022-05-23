Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová unveils her new role as ambassador of Flashscore, the No. 1 network for live scores

More than 3 million UK sports fans follow live scores from football, tennis, and nearly 40 other sports on Flashscore every month

PRAGUE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitová has become the new face of an online and TV campaign for Flashscore, which will run in dozens of markets worldwide. In the UK, the campaign will be launched during Roland Garros, where Kvitová will also be on court. One of the most successful tennis players of the last decade takes the Flashscore ambassadorial baton from Chelsea goalkeeping legend Petr Čech, who had represented the brand since 2019.

"Two of the greatest moments of my career so far have been in front of the fans at Wimbledon, that is why I have a special relationship with this place. If everything goes well, I will see you there again this summer," says Petra Kvitová. "And those who can't make it to SW19 can have a perfect overview of what's going on thanks to the Flashscore app. I'm a big sports fan myself and I follow all the tennis or football results there." said the two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitová.

The Flashscore network, the global leader in real-time live scores, had a record-breaking year in 2021 when the number of sports fans visiting Flashscore's websites and apps in a month reached 100 million - and app downloads also surpassed the 100,000,000 milestone.

"Petra Kvitová was on our radar together with Petr Čech years ago. Both are great athletes with extraordinary achievements, both have succeeded in super popular sports and both are loved by millions of fans around the world. That's why the 'Czech Lioness', as Petra is known, is the natural successor to Petr," said Jan Hortík, CMO of the Czech-based technology company Livesport, that is behind the Flashscore network.

