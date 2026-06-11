AmpTank Announces 200 MW AI Data Center Project in Utajärvi, Finland

UTAJÄRVI, Finland, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataTank AG, part of the Swiss-Finnish AmpTank group, today announced that it has received legally valid building permits and signed a binding grid connection agreement to build a 200 MW data center in Utajärvi, Finland through its Finnish data center subsidiary, Data Tank Nordic Oy.

AmpTank Utajärvi Data Center

The project is expected to start construction in the second half of 2026 and will benefit from 200 MW of immediately available power, enabling the rapid deployment of advanced compute infrastructure for artificial intelligence and high-performance workloads. The design will incorporate battery storage to enhance grid stability, reduce load uncertainty, support flexible demand management, and improve overall data center efficiency.

The Utajärvi data center will serve as a cornerstone project in AmpTank's broader strategy to scale to more than 1 GW of data center capacity across Finland, the Nordics, and South America. The company's expansion plan is focused on building sustainable, high-capacity infrastructure in regions with strong renewable energy resources, reliable grids, and long-term potential for sovereign AI-driven economic development.

AmpTank also plans to establish an office in Oulu, Finland, dedicated to supporting and funding AI-focused startups in Finland, while supporting the company's data center and battery storage construction activities. In addition, the company intends to maintain a local focus in Utajärvi to support construction, community engagement, and tools that help local citizens, entrepreneurs, and startups access and apply AI technologies.

To support its growth and sustainability objectives, AmpTank intends to enter into power purchase agreements with new renewable energy projects. These agreements are expected to help increase the supply of renewable energy to the Finnish grid while providing a stable platform for long-term energy demand from AI infrastructure.

"AmpTank is proud to be building infrastructure not only for AI, but also for local AI adoption and entrepreneurship in the communities where our data centers are built and operated. Our aim is to enable the next generation of AI application entrepreneurs to build and scale locally," said Neal Kumar, Chairman of AmpTank AG.

"We thank all of our partners in this project, including the Municipality of Utajärvi, Sitema, Sweco, and Fingrid, for their support. We look forward to announcing new projects in the near future," said Hannu Koivusalo, Chairman of AMP Tank Finland Oy.

The Utajärvi project reflects AmpTank's commitment to combining AI infrastructure, renewable energy development, battery storage, and local community engagement. By pairing large-scale compute capacity with energy storage, startup funding, and local AI access, AmpTank aims to help position Finland as a leading European hub for AI infrastructure and innovation.

About AmpTank AG

AmpTank AG, through its data center arm DataTank AG, is developing next-generation data center and compute infrastructure for artificial intelligence, robotics, and energy applications. With ambitions to scale to more than 1 GW of data center capacity across Finland, the Nordics, and South America, AmpTank is focused on building sustainable infrastructure platforms that connect renewable energy, advanced compute, battery storage, and local economic development.

AmpTank continues to operate its energy storage and trading business through its existing energy storage portfolio in Finland, while developing additional storage capacity across Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. By integrating data center compute into its energy platform, AmpTank intends to use optimization, forecasting, and deep learning to manage volatility and capture opportunities across power markets, grid services, and flexible load.

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