Kilo Health Turns Kilo™: Backing the Next Generation of Global Startups

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and wellness company Kilo Health rebrands to Kilo. The move reflects its expansion into new business opportunities in longevity, anti-ageing, beauty, and personal development. It also demonstrates Kilo's growing focus on co-founding, venture building and early-stage startup investments.

Founded in 2013, Kilo Health has grown from a local wellness startup into a global healthtech force, building a wide range of solutions – from digital apps to physical products – that have reached over 10 million consumers worldwide.

In 2022, Kilo Health was named Europe's second fastest-growing tech company by the Financial Times. Now, the company is bringing its expertise in building and scaling ventures to other founders. Kilo's current portfolio includes nine strong ventures, including Bioma, Pulsetto, Go Health, Ratepunk, and others.

Rebranding to Kilo marks the company's evolution into a highly valued co-founding partner for entrepreneurs building new, exciting businesses in health, wellness, beauty and personal development.

"Kilo has expanded from one product to over 30. Now, it's time to share that experience with the next generation of builders," says Žygimantas Surintas, CEO of Kilo. "Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with both funding and the operational power to move fast and make an impact."

A Partner for High-Velocity Growth

Kilo provides ambitious entrepreneurs with hands-on support from the MVP stage, enabling them to build, test and scale innovative ideas together at exceptional speed. The company will partner with builders primarily in health and wellness, while also exploring other high-potential industries.

Kilo's initial investment tickets range from €50,000 to €1 million, with follow-on funding reaching up to €10 million. To date, the company has invested over €10 million in external startups and nearly twice that amount in its own R&D and product development.

These efforts are powered by Kiloverse – Kilo's internal ecosystem, which provides the infrastructure and knowledge: access to marketing expertise, technology tools, and global partnerships; experience in direct-to-consumer product business models and experts in R&D, nutrition, research, and others.

Kilo Health, now – Kilo, has demonstrated exceptional business growth, doubling its revenues over the past five years to surpass €233 million this year. In the next three years, Kilo plans to invest an additional €20 million in AI development and reach almost €9 billion in revenue.

Headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, Kilo employs over 500 people globally.

More information: kilo.co, plus – photos.