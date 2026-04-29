Latvian entrepreneurs return from Poland and Ukraine with tangible results - signed memoranda, new project pipelines and expanded market opportunities

RIGA, Latvia, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the trade mission to Poland and Ukraine organised by the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA) and led by Minister of Economics Viktors Valainis, several cooperation memoranda were signed in Kyiv on 24 April. These agreements will provide a practical framework for expanding export and cooperation opportunities for Latvian companies in the fields of defence, technology and energy, contributing both to Ukraine's resilience and its long-term development.

Minister of Economics, Viktors Valainis, emphasises:

Latvian and Ukrainian representatives in Kyiv, reaffirming bilateral cooperation in economic, industrial, scientific and technical fields.

"Trade volumes and the dynamics of mutual investment between Latvia and Ukraine clearly demonstrate that there are significant growth opportunities that must be seized now. The memoranda signed, particularly in the defence sector, together with the planned exchange of analytical information and companies' participation in projects, create a practical foundation for turning this potential into concrete results."

Among the memoranda signed, the agreement between the Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Latvia, the Ministry of Economics of the Republic of Latvia, and LIAA provides for cooperation in the defence industry, including the development of joint projects, technology exchange and the attraction of European Union (EU) funding. This agreement strengthens institutional coordination and facilitates access for Latvian companies to defence sector projects in Ukraine.

In addition, memoranda between LIAA and the Ukrainian business development platform 'Trade House Ukraina', as well as between LIAA and the European–Ukrainian business platform 'Trade House Europe', are focused on practical business support. These include partner identification, market access support, development of logistics solutions and implementation of projects in Ukraine.

LIAA Director, Ieva Jāgere, explains:

"With these memoranda, we significantly simplify the path for Latvian companies to operate in the Ukrainian market. This means coordinated support – from identifying potential partners and providing market intelligence to implementing export projects. In practical terms, companies no longer have to navigate this process alone. A structured institutional framework is put in place, where LIAA, together with Ukrainian and Latvian partner institutions, helps companies more efficiently find partners, understand market specifics and advance concrete projects to implementation."

The results of the mission in Poland confirm that Poland is one of the most promising cooperation partners for Latvian companies, particularly in technology and energy. There is strong potential for joint project development in defence, digital solutions and smart energy.

This was demonstrated through meetings and discussions with representatives of the Polish Dual Use Chamber and Digital Poland, as well as experts from WB Group – one of Poland's leading private defence industry companies specialising in unmanned systems, battlefield management solutions and advanced military technologies.

The trade mission forms part of LIAA's ongoing efforts to strengthen the export capacity of Latvian companies, expand their presence in international markets and promote participation in high value-added projects.

Prepared by:

International Marketing and Communication Department

Investment and Development Agency of Latvia (LIAA)

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