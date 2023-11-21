nShift: 86% abandon brands over poor customer service

Taking direct control of order tracking and providing a range of delivery options boosts customer satisfaction

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 86% of consumers will abandon a brand over just two poor customer service experiences.[1] Now more than ever, online and omnichannel retailers have to deal quickly with customer complaints and rectify the issues that cause them to occur.

According to a new guide ' The five customer complaints that matter most – and how to avoid them ', from nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management software, five of the most common complaints in online retail include:

"My delivery is late" – shoppers will forgive the occasional delay as long as updates are clearly communicated. They do not expect to have to pick up the phone or navigate complicated carrier websites to find out where their purchase is. They want updates about their delivery sent directly to the social platforms they use every day "My package turned up when I wasn't there" – waiting in all day for a delivery that doesn't come is a common complaint. Many retailers send people updates via email, which often include the option of changing their delivery option. But gone are the days when people lived their digital life through their inbox "My parcel was damaged when it arrived" - an incorrect or damaged product will not only result in complaints and damage your reputation. It could also mean costly exchanges, refunds, or even compensation. "Your delivery options don't suit me" - around half of online shopping baskets are abandoned due to a lack of delivery options. Getting this wrong can be a silent killer of profits "Where is it? Where is it? Where is it?" – shoppers want a tailored experience, driven by constant information flows and updates. For online retailers, WISMO (where is my order?) enquiries are the clearest expression of the frustration that manifest when people don't get the communications they want

Sean Sherwin-Smith, Product Director Post-Purchase at nShift said, "Most customers who are unhappy with a brand will just leave without complaining. So if they're unhappy, the retailer might never know until sales start falling. Retailers are disproportionately busy at this time of year. Mistakes happen. But if customers are proactively kept up to date on the status of their order, not only are they more likely to stay engaged and come back for more, but they will even be more forgiving of the brand if their order is delayed."

nShift provides a post-purchase tracking solution that helps improve customer loyalty. It enables retailers to take control of customer communications, ensuring customers can follow orders from the moment they're purchased to the moment they arrive at their preferred delivery destination. During the whole process, they are in direct contact with the retailer, creating opportunities to build the brand and remarket other products.

nShift's delivery management software can connect businesses to a library of over 1000 ready-made carrier connections. This makes it easier to offer a range of delivery options and compare performance between carrier companies.

