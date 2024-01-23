91% of creators expect their collaboration with brands to increase in 2024

Artlist launched a new campaign to guide brands on collaborating with influencers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist , the leading creative technology company trusted by major brands and millions of digital creators worldwide, has launched a campaign guiding brands in their collaboration with influencers. This was largely born out of the fact that influencer marketing is now estimated at $16.4 billion, with more and more brands allocating a significant portion of their advertising budget to creator brand deals. The campaign presents several takeaways that brands should consider when working with influencers, from identifying the right creators to collaborate with, to forming partnerships that are holistic, impactful, and beneficial to all sides.

Artlist's new campaign: How to build your influencer marketing strategy in 2024

Artlist's recent survey of over 6,000 creators worldwide sheds new light on the dynamics between brands and influencers. While nearly 30% of respondents have collaborated with brands on sponsored content or user-generated content (UGC), only 8% aren't interested in creating sponsored content.

A significant 91% of creators expect to increase their collaborations with brands in 2024. This surge is attributed to creators' desire for heightened exposure and income opportunities.

Looking ahead to 2024, 40% of creators are eager to collaborate with as many brands as possible, whereas 37% are more focused on working with brands that resonate with their personal brand. This highlights, on the one hand, creators' continuous desire to earn as much exposure and sources of income as possible, and, on the other hand, the importance creators put on authenticity, aiming to promote content that aligns with their values and identities.

The survey also emphasizes creators' interest in receiving results from campaigns they participate in, with 62% of respondents answering that it would help them learn and improve their performance. Dikla Bengio, Partnerships Team Leader at Artlist, stresses the importance of transparent communication: "One of the main elements of a good partnership is to have an open and honest conversation about the purpose of the relationship. Only then, once expectations have been aligned, can we create a business model that benefits everyone."

Looking ahead to 2024, 37% of creators believe brands should be providing influencers with more creative freedom. A similar 36% mentioned the importance of establishing long and meaningful partnerships. Dikla Bengio, Partnerships Team Leader at Artlist, speaks of Artlist's experience collaborating with creators, saying, "We've witnessed many young creators who began their journey with us, whose channels are now immensely successful. This is a result of our commitment to support them right from the start, and seeing their potential from the get-go".

Another great example of a meaningful brand-influencer partnership can be seen in this video by filmmaker duo Feelm, where Sam Newton, one of Artlist's partners, joins the duo as they share their inspiring story. This highlights how partnering with brands can go beyond conventional product promotion, resulting in authentic and impactful content.

As creative tools become increasingly accessible, 2024 will see more and more creators entering the market, making it an important year for brands looking to take advantage of the phenomenon and collaborate with influencers.

Read more on the Artlist blog

Downloadable assets

About Artlist

Artlist is a leading creative technology company providing the top global brands and individual creators with a catalog of over 2M professional, high-quality, and exclusive digital assets for video creation made by award-winning artists. Over 26M users, including top-tier global brands like Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Calvin Klein, trust Artlist as a complete solution for video creation. Artlist provides complete creative freedom with unlimited usage, unlimited downloads, and a simple global license, suitable for any project.

Artlist's mission is to empower people to create without limits, through its two products:

Artlist , an all-in-one platform for video creation, including high-quality and curated royalty-free music, SFX, footage, templates, plugins, and more. MotionArray , the ultimate marketplace for creators, including high-quality video templates by the world's top motion designers, presets, plugins, music, SFX, stock footage, graphics for design, motion graphics, and stock photos.

These catalogs are constantly updated through contributions from a global team of world-class artists.

Artlist has been recognized as a top startup by Wired and LinkedIn. Founded in 2016, it's continued to revolutionize the creative industry by offering unique assets under a subscription-based model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2324599/Artlist_Ltd.jpg

Contact: Ravit Shimnony

PR and Communications Manager at Artlist | [email protected]

SOURCE Artlist Ltd