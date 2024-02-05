A first-ever "Indigenous Embassy" opened in Jerusalem hosted by Friends of Zion Heritage center

JERUSALEM, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A first-ever "Indigenous Embassy" was launched in Jerusalem at an impressive event attended by more than 200 people, including ambassadors from all around the world. It is the 100th embassy to be opened in the State of Israel, according to the Chief of State Protocol for Israel's Foreign Ministry.

The Indigenous Embassy Jerusalem hosted by Friends of Zion Heritage center in center of Jerusalem.

The opening of the first-ever “Indigenous Embassy” hosted by Friends of Zion Heritage center in Jerusalem (Credit: Yossi Zamir)

The Indigenous Embassy in Jerusalem is an international project that opens with strong expression of support from indigenous leaders from all around the world: Singapore, Taiwan, Samoa, American Samoa, Hawaii, Tahiti, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Tonga, Fiji, Native American chiefs and paramount chiefs from Southern Africa.

Dr. Mike Evans - one of the greatest Evangelicals leaders, founder of Friends of Zion Heritage center, a #1 New York Times bestseller of 118 published books read by 38 million people and Nobel Peace Prize candidate for his contribution fighting antisemitism, declared: "Friends of Zion Heritage center is a Zionist platform dedicated combating anti-Semitism and BDS, which main goal is supporting the Jewish people and the state of Israel. Naturally, the Indigenous Embassy which opened in Jerusalem would operate in its campus. I congratulate ICFI on this decision- opening of an embassy in Jerusalem and thank them for their support in Israel, especially in these times." At the event, Evans quoted from the bible 'Comfort ye my people, saith your God,' (Isaiah 40:1) following that he added "You're going to be an enormous comfort to the nation of Israel. And you are going to be the ambassadors to your nations that are going to be sparking a flame of love, God bless you and thank you."

Jerusalem's Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum who spearheaded the initiative along with the ICFI said, "You've become the fifth embassy to open in Jerusalem, and that is very very special. We are grateful to the ICFI leadership for pursuing this initiative, especially during a time of war. The Jewish people are the indigenous people of Israel and so we are thrilled with the support of the global First Peoples's community." Hassan-Nahoum thanked the Friends of Zion and Dr. Mike Evans "for being a visionary of what a Friend of Zion actually means."

Gil Haskell, Chief of State Protocol for Israel's Foreign Ministry declared that "the Indigenous Embassy is the exactly 100th embassy to be opened in the State of Israel." and continued "This is a difficult period for the State of Israel but with friends like Mike Evans and all of you here we will prevail."

According to Dr Sheree Trotter, ICFI co-founder and one of this project's initiatives: "Antisemitism has seen a disturbing and unprecedented rise in the weeks since 7 October. The indigenous peoples recognize the Jewish people as indigenous to the land of Israel. Further, many view Israel as a truly inspirational expression of self-determination in ancestral homelands. We believe this is the right time to launch the embassy in order to send a strong message of solidarity from indigenous peoples around the world, that we recognize the Jews as indigenous to Israel and stand with her in her struggle against forces that seek her annihilation."

Trotter expressed her hope that IEJ will become a hub for indigenous peoples visiting Israel and a tangible expression of their support, and act as a center to 'galvanize' global indigenous support. The embassy will develop a digital production department to counter misinformation about Israel prevalent on social media and "to tell the story of our indigenous friendship." IEJ will not purport to be an official representative of any of the governments that host nations of the respective indigenous peoples. It will engage in educational and cultural initiatives and mutually beneficial collaborative projects. IEJ will foster relationships with Israel, promote understanding and fight antisemitism.

Friends of Zion Heritage center was established in 2015, in the center of Israel's capital Jerusalem, by founder Dr. Mike Evans.

This is a Zionist platform dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism and BDS. On of its main goals is bolstering awareness for the historical support of the Christian friends of Israel. In their advanced Media Center, FOZ museum holds dozens of events, activities, and press conferences in line with their vision.

