A New Era in Desert Technology: START AgriTech Program Launched in Utah, USA by Arieli Capital & Utah Tech University

St George, UTAH, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate change, desertification, and expansion of the world's drylands are posing ever-present global challenges. There is an urgent demand for innovative technologies to secure future supplies of energy, health, food, and water. To address these, Arieli Capital LLC ("Arieli") together with Frontier RNG Agro-climate Innovation Hub, in collaboration with Utah Tech University and Haifa Group, are excited to open registration for the START AgriTech Program, taking place April 15-18, 2024, on the Utah Tech Campus in St George, Utah.

The program is dedicated to fostering the growth, commercialization, and international expansion of startups in relevant fields. Market ready startups are encouraged to apply here.

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams: "The 2022 trade mission to Israel sowed the seeds of opportunity to learn and innovate together. We are excited to see the ongoing development of these connections. Utah Tech and Arieli Capital's partnership is a pivotal opportunity for Desert Tech and AgriTech leaders in Utah, marking a significant stride in innovation and growth. The boot camp will bring together global founders within Utah's innovation ecosystem investors, founders, researchers, government leaders and others."

"The U.S. is Israel's single largest trading partner, and Israel is the second-largest trading partner for the U.S. in the Middle East," shared Jonathan Freedman, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah. "This opportunity between Utah and Israel is an important step in moving Utah from the crossroads of the West to the crossroads of the world."

Utah Tech University President Richard "Biff" Williams, "The partnership between Utah Tech University and Arieli Capital marks an exciting collaboration, driving innovation and commercialization in AgTech and Desert Tech within the state, particularly in southwest Utah. This alliance aims to cultivate pioneering solutions for state-of-the-art technologies that cater to sustainable living in arid climates, potentially benefiting not only Utah but also communities globally. We are proud to work with Arieli Capital's talented team from Israel to collaborate, build businesses, enhance workforce development, and make a bright future for students and communities."

Specifically designed for startups in their seed to Series A phase, the program targets innovation in sectors such as DesertTech, WaterTech, regenerative agriculture, smart farming, plant health, and nutrition. This robust collaboration presents a distinctive blend of expertise, diverse cultural experiences, and innovative implementation methods applicable across different locations and crops. These elements hold significant importance within the traditionally conservative landscape of global agriculture farming units.

Estimates on the value of the climate-tech sector are upwards of $185 billion, and the agriculture-tech sector overall is estimated at $7.8 trillion. Arieli actively invests in desert and agriculture technologies alongside its innovation center, Frontier, located in the Israeli Negev desert.

START AgriTech provides startups with dedicated 1-on-1 business and networking opportunities with international investors and global corporations as well as to a final "pitch event" where they'll be invited to present to a robust array of partners, future clients and allies.

Or Haviv, Partner and Head of Innovation at Arieli commented, "Excited for our strong partnership with Utah Tech University, about 30% of Utah's land mass is desert, just like that of Israel's Negev, which accounts for 60% of Israel's land mass. Creating a direct connection between Frontier's desert R&D facilities in Israel and Utah Tech University's desert innovation facilities in Utah, opens up a new era of desert, agriculture, and climate innovation on a global level."

Yariv Erez, CEO of Frontier RNG, added, "It is a privilege to impart our extensive knowledge in desert agriculture, recognizing that sharing this expertise is a meaningful contribution to improving our world. We are committed to cultivating food in a smart, straightforward, and cost-effective manner, not only for today's global population but also for the benefit of future generations. By reconnecting Agri & Culture we are paving the way towards a more sustainable world."

Startup registration is available here by 2/5/24

