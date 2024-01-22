Addie Finch Joins Cato Networks as AVP of Channel Resellers and Strategic Partners

The SASE leader also welcomes industry veteran Dianne Bruno to lead channel marketing worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the leader in SASE, today announced the appointment of Addie Finch as the Area Vice President of Channel Resellers and Strategic Partners for the Americas region. The appointment highlights Cato's commitment to the channel, reinforcing its partnerships and alliances, and expanding its market influence.

Frank Rauch, Global Channel Chief of Cato Networks, remarked, "With Addie joining our team, Cato takes a significant leap forward in our channel-first mindset. Her proven expertise in channel development, together with her extensive background and reputation in the industry aligns perfectly with our goals. Addie's role is pivotal in driving our market presence and fortifying our channel reseller and strategic partner relationships."

Reporting to Rauch, Finch brings significant experience and accomplishments in channel management. At ReliaQuest, she was instrumental in revolutionizing the channel strategy and substantially growing the channel-originated business. Her journey in channel management began at TDSYNNEX, where she developed her expertise in program creation and management. Finch also led the Americas channel at Tufin during their successful IPO.

Finch expressed her enthusiasm, "Joining a channel-first organization like Cato Networks is a remarkable opportunity. The company's innovative approach to redefining enterprise security and networking is exhilarating. I am eager to apply my experience to further enhance our channel partnerships and drive our growth across the Americas."

In addition, Dianne Bruno has joined Cato to lead worldwide marketing for the SASE leader. Bruno brings more than 25 years of channel marketing experience, most recently with VMware as their global channel management leader for SASE and SD-WAN. Before that, Bruno spent two decades at Cisco, leading several of the networking and security company's global and U.S. partner, channel, cloud, and service provider marketing organizations.

