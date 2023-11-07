Agamon Health enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to close cardiology care gaps with generative AI

Agamon Health's Patient Adherence platform is aimed at raising standards of cardiovascular care

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agamon Health is a healthcare technology company that uses Generative AI and workflow automation to close gaps in patient care. In collaboration with Mayo Clinic through a know-how agreement, Agamon Health aims to extend its offering to cardiology.

Unfortunately, many patients and providers do not adhere to the recommended American Association of Cardiology guidelines for follow-up, with adherence rates for moderate aortic stenosis patients, for example, ranging from 45 to 65%1. Delayed or insufficient care can have severe consequences, such as increased hospitalization, worsening heart failure, and death.

Valvular heart disease affects millions of people worldwide and is commonly diagnosed through echocardiograms. For moderate to severe cases, regular monitoring is crucial to prevent heart failure and related complications and to ensure patients receive appropriate, timely medical or surgical treatment. However, without adequate follow-up systems in place, it is difficult for individual physicians to track and manage these patients, which can lead to low follow-up adherence rates and potentially adverse outcomes.

Agamon Health is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to leverage its expertise in Generative AI and workflow automation to enhance patient adherence to follow-up in cardiology. In "closing the loop" on follow-up recommendations, Agamon Coordinate seeks to improve patient health outcomes.

During a recent interview, Michal Meiri, Agamon's CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the company's collaboration, stating, "We're excited to work with Mayo Clinic on this important mission. Care gaps in cardiology are a major concern and Agamon Health has technology with the potential to address them - Generative AI combined with workflow automation to reduce the need for manual workflows. By collaborating with an institution that has such a reputation for excellence we'll combine their clinical experience with our technological expertise with the goal of improving operational efficiency and quality of care for patients globally."

About Agamon Health:

Agamon Health is an innovative health-tech company that focuses on improving imaging patient workflow management with AI automation across the continuum of care. The company has a commercial solution for radiology and has deployed it in various healthcare organizations across the US. Agamon Health replaces manual follow-up processes with smart technological platforms, bridging the patient care gap and creating new avenues for practice growth. Agamon Health will be presenting its Generative AI radiology platform for actionable findings & follow-up management solution in the RSNA conference at booth #1249.

For complete information, visit: https://www.agamonhealth.com/

Media Contact:

Agamon Health

Steve Linowes: [email protected]

Source:

1. Chan RH, Shaw JL, Hauser TH, Markson LJ, Manning WJ. Guideline Adherence for Echocardiographic Follow-Up in Outpatients with at Least Moderate Valvular Disease. J Am Soc Echocardiogr. 2015 Jul;28(7):795-801. doi: 10.1016/j.echo.2015.03.001. Epub 2015 Apr 3. PMID: 25843026.

SOURCE Agamon Health