AGAT, a market-leader in Security and Compliance solutions for Unified Communications Services (UC) announces the launch of SphereShield for Slack.

JERUSALEM, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As known by many experts in the field, AGAT's flagship award-winning SphereShield has become a must-have for handling compliance and threats related to Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom and Skype for Business. SphereShield is now extending the security handling, content inspection, data protection and authentication & Identity features to Slack.

"The solution that we have for Slack is a one-of-a-kind product, providing extensive compliance tools, access control, and threat protection" said Yoav Crombie, Co-Founder and CEO of AGAT Software. "There is a real necessity for many of the solutions we're providing that no other product offers, such as the Threat Detection or Ethical Wall."

The AGAT team has been working hard in recent months to ensure that Sphereshield for Slack is state-of-the-art. The solution even comes with two features that can't be found anywhere else on the landscape for collaboration tools. These include the Ethical Wall, and the Threat Prevention services among other capabilities that complete the solution, making it the most comprehensive set of tools offered in the compliance space.

SphereShield for Slack include the following features:

Ethical Wall for Slack : Granular control on how conversations and data are being exchanged. Solves compliance and data protection issues and controls internal/external communication such as chat, presence, file transfer, desktop sharing. The engine can dynamically apply policies based on the identities of communication participants.

: Granular control on how conversations and data are being exchanged. Solves compliance and data protection issues and controls internal/external communication such as chat, presence, file transfer, desktop sharing. The engine can dynamically apply policies based on the identities of communication participants. Threat Prevention for Slack : Real time scanning of all content before it reaches end user devices. Prevent social engineering security threats that exploit the human nature factor. Includes: Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware & Anti-Phishing.

: Real time scanning of all content before it reaches end user devices. Prevent social engineering security threats that exploit the human nature factor. Includes: Anti-Virus, Anti-Malware & Anti-Phishing. DLP (Data Leak Prevention) for Slack : Inspect content passing through Slack in real time. Use AGAT's DLP engine or integrate SphereShield with a leading DLP vendor and keep all your existing policies. Block or mask any content that is defined as sensitive.

: Inspect content passing through Slack in real time. Use AGAT's DLP engine or integrate SphereShield with a leading DLP vendor and keep all your existing policies. Block or mask any content that is defined as sensitive. Archive and eDiscovery for Slack : Flexible and intuitive eDiscovery solution for Slack making searching and exporting information easy and fast. Archive your data on cloud or on site. Integrates with your existing eDiscovery solution.

: Flexible and intuitive eDiscovery solution for Slack making searching and exporting information easy and fast. Archive your data on cloud or on site. Integrates with your existing eDiscovery solution. Risk Engine for Slack: Anomalous behavior detection, Geo Location & IP verification for keeping information secure at all times.

AGAT software is committed to its clients and offers a FREE Live Demo to be able to experience in first person the power of SphereShield for Slack.

About AGAT Software

AGAT is an innovative software provider specializing in security and compliance solutions. AGAT's award-winning flagship product - SphereShield, is a leading solution providing control of data and activities for Unified Communication (UC) & Collaboration services.

SphereShield AI RegTech capabilities analyze messages, files, audio and video for policy enforcement required by regulations such as FINRA, GDPR, HIPAA & MiFID II.

It enables real time content inspection addressing Data Leak Prevention (DLP), Ethical Wall as well as Anti Malware and eDiscovery requirements. SphereShield's conditional access capabilities and AI based risk engine features add significant security improvements to on-prem and cloud UC services.

The platform supports both online and on prem Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams (Office 365), Webex Teams, Zoom, Slack and soon RingCentral.

For more information, visit http://AGATSoftware.com

