AISHA BOWE NAMED STEM FOR HER'S WOMAN OF THE YEAR 2024

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STEM for Her, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), proudly announces Aisha Bowe as the recipient of the prestigious Woman of the Year Award for 2024.

Aisha Bowe, STEM for Her Woman of the Year, 2024 (PRNewsfoto/STEM for Her)

Aisha Bowe is recognized for her exceptional contributions to the field of aerospace engineering and her unwavering commitment to inspiring and mentoring young women in STEM. She is the founder and CEO of STEMBoard, an award-winning engineering firm honored twice by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing companies, and LINGO, an education startup. Bowe has successfully raised nearly $2 million in venture capital for LINGO, which has impacted nearly 10,000 students with its project-based coding kits.

Throughout her career, Bowe has been a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in STEM fields. She has actively worked to break down barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented groups, particularly women and people of color, to pursue and succeed in STEM careers. Through her advocacy, mentorship, and philanthropic efforts, Bowe has made a lasting impact on countless lives and has helped to shape the future of STEM.

In addition to her professional achievements, Aisha Bowe is set to mark a historic milestone as the first African American woman to fly with Blue Origin, the space company. This upcoming space flight underscores her groundbreaking role and continuous push for boundary-breaking achievements within the aerospace sector.

"We are thrilled to honor Aisha Bowe as our Woman of the Year for 2024," said Jennifer Fortney, Executive Director of STEM for Her. "Aisha's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion in STEM, coupled with her remarkable achievements in aerospace engineering, make her an extraordinary role model for women and girls everywhere. We are inspired by her passion, leadership, and commitment to empowering the next generation of STEM leaders."

As STEM for Her's Woman of the Year, Aisha Bowe will be recognized at the organization's annual gala on April 27, 2024, where she will be celebrated for her outstanding contributions to STEM and her tireless efforts to empower women and girls in the field.

About STEM for Her:

STEM for Her is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2003 dedicated to empowering women and girls to pursue and succeed in STEM careers. Through innovative programs, scholarships, and mentorship opportunities, STEM for Her aims to break down barriers and create pathways for women and girls to thrive in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

