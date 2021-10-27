ALIEN WORLDS MISSIONS: The First Game on the BSC Blockchain in the Alien Worlds NFT Metaverse Has Launched with Trilium (TLM) and NFT Rewards for Players

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The decentralized and global Alien Worlds community, which has become one of the most used decentralized blockchain applications in the world, is pleased to announce that the Alien Worlds Missions game has just launched on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Explorers now have the ability to send virtual spaceships on missions throughout the Metaverse, and earn NFTs for use within the game, as well as acquiring NFTs created by various player communities who host frequent events and activities.

With more than 3.6 million registered game players^ since its launch in December 2020 and around 11 million plays per day*, Alien Worlds has established itself as the largest blockchain-based NFT game, offering players the opportunity to own land, use tools, deploy minions and weapons in battle, and customize their avatars. Alien Worlds operates on three blockchains – Ethereum, WAX, and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

"Alien Worlds has completely changed the face of blockchain gaming. I'd even go as far as saying it's touched and changed lives throughout the Metaverse," said Duwain of Alien Army World. "We believe that the newly released Alien Worlds Missions will intensify the exploits of players everywhere."

The widely anticipated launch of Alien Worlds Missions presents a whole new game experience for players. Explorers can use the in-game token, Trilium (TLM), to send a spaceship on each mission and compete for a share of the TLM token reward pot. In addition, each traveler receives an NFT from the mission (up to 5 per player per mission currently), which enables functionality both within the game and in community-created games based on NFT game card statistics or mission statistics. Because all activity is stored on the blockchain, all missions are open for the whole community's view. This high degree of transparency encourages a strategic approach to the game and significantly boosts competitiveness. At the time of launch, there are eight different Alien Worlds Missions NFT game cards available as part of the charter set.

"The launch of the Alien Worlds Missions game on the BSC blockchain marks a historic time for the Alien Worlds community, further illustrating that 'play to earn' games can be highly engaging and create rewarding experiences for players, without relying on invisible, third-party advertisers, guiding and tracking their engagement," said Saro McKenna, Co-Founder of Alien Worlds.

* Plays: Number of transactions measured by number of wallet interactions with Alien Worlds' smart contracts on a daily basis. DappRadar

^ Registered Game Players: Publicly available on the WAX blockchain.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds is an NFT Metaverse where you can play with unique digital items (NFTs), stake Trilium tokens, travel on Alien Worlds Missions to the planets, vote in elections, and run for planetary council.

With around 3.6 million players and more than 700,000 Monthly Active Users (number of unique wallet addresses interacting with Alien Worlds' smart contracts on a monthly basis, DappRadar ), Alien Worlds has rapidly climbed the DappRadar ranking charts and inspired individuals to scale new heights of imagination in order to create, share and thrive in the Social Metaverse.

To access and play Alien Worlds and the new Alien Worlds Missions game, visit www.alienworlds.io , play.alienworlds.io/missions and the Explorers Station .

