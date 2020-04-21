Appnext Takes Top Spot for User Retention in Kochava Index for H2 2019

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, announced today it has been awarded best In-App Network for quality of user retention in the Kochava Index, as well as holding a commendable second place overall in the category.

Appnext's evaluation is based on the qualitative data analysis of billions of mobile ad campaign transactions. 'Independent' means the duopoly advertising platforms (Facebook and Google) are excluded from their rankings, as well as Twitter, Snapchat, Verizon Media and Apple Search Ads. This levels the playing field and opens up plenty of options for brands looking to buy media outside of the monopolizing heavyweights, giving promising newcomers a chance. Kochava puts vanity metrics aside so that the true quality and integrity of campaign activity can be evaluated, delivering an alternative performance index that stands up against the status quo.

"We applaud Appnext for earning a best-in-class ranking for retention," said Mark Kellogg, Director of Technical Partnerships, Kochava." In our world, the best users are the most loyal ones."

"Appnext wins best In-App Network thanks to its unique recommendation engine that is integrated by top OEMs directly on their devices and takes second place in the overall rankings for quality of user retention," said Elad Natanson, CEO & Co-Founder of Appnext. Our innovative behavior-driven AI technology ensures mobile users receive personalized app recommendations according to their needs when they need it. At Appnext, we know that customer retention is a cornerstone of growth in the app world; and for that reason, it's long been an essential element of our business strategy, driving up profits for our partner advertisers, OEMs and operators."

We're honored that our re-engagement efforts have earned such a prestigious place in the Kochava Index, an achievement that follows our recent global recognition from AppsFlyer as the most prolific independent app discovery platform in India and SE Asia, where we currently serve 3.5 Billion daily and 12 Billion monthly app recommendations respectively.

About Appnext

Appnext is the largest on-device and in-app discovery platform, powering 3B app recommendations via over 20 daily interactions along users' mobile journey. Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs who integrated the company's unique recommendation engine, Appnext creates a new discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints, powered by 'Appnext Timeline' technology that predicts the app users are likely to utilize next. Appnext delivers business growth to app developers by getting their apps discovered, used and re-used.

For more information, please visit http://www.appnext.com . Connect with Appnext on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is the leading data attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace. The company provides secure, real-time data solutions for mobile and connected devices to help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. For more information visit their website. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Appnext

Orit Sharon

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

Kochava

Leslie Amadio

Director of Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Appnext

Related Links

https://www.appnext.com/

