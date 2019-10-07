Appnext's Recommendation Platform Ranked 3rd in India Following Facebook and Google in the AppsFlyer Performance Index

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, a leading mobile discovery platform, announced it has been ranked among the leading media partners in the AppsFlyer Performance Index for H1 2019. Appnext is ranked #7 in global growth and as the 3rd recommendation platform in shopping and non-gaming in India, right after the giant duopoly of Facebook and Google.

AppsFlyer Performance Index is the industry-standard that offers mobile app marketers a comprehensive report card on the performance of mobile media sources, with the latest edition being the most segmented to date covering 23 billion installs and 45 billion app opens of over 15,000 apps.

During the past year, Appnext has grown its business evolving from in-app to on-device placements, introducing established partnerships with top OEMs. This shift, together with an aggressive zero-tolerance for fraud approach, enabled a dramatic increase in quality, performance and ROI, offering an unmatched app discovery experience to users throughout their daily mobile journey.

Appnext recently signed several strategic agreements to be announced soon to reinforce its growth momentum and expanded its global presence by opening an office in Indonesia to accelerate the company's continued growth throughout SEA.

"This recognition is an important validation and a result of the recent shift we made introducing an exciting new layer of personalized daily app discovery experience. We've been working hard on building a unique app recommendation engine to serve mobile users at 80% of their device usage time outside the duopoly apps" said Elad Natanson, CEO & Co-founder of Appnext. "Our technology that turns behavioral data into app recommendations is integrated with over 10,000 placements, powering 2.5B app recommendations daily to 300M DAU globally. We interact with every single user on average 20 times a day via our exclusive in-app and on-device."

Shani Rosenfelder, Head of Mobile Insights at AppsFlyer comments: "Looking back, we can see a persistent trend in the Growth Index. For most media sources, making the ranking is a one-time thing. That means maintaining growth in this hyper-competitive space is very difficult, so companies must stay alert, recognize potential, and move fast to stay relevant. On a positive note, the fact that we see new companies with different types of products and qualities demonstrates that this industry has plenty of opportunities for those who can survive."

