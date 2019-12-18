Atrinet Announces a Strategic Partnership With Lenovo to Accelerate Transition to Open Networking

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrinet, a leading software vendor specializing in network migration and multi-vendor Software-Defined Networking (SDN) enablement, announces a strategic partnership with Lenovo. Atrinet's solution enables Communications Services Providers (CSPs) to manage digital network transformation using NetACE™. This partnership accelerates Atrinet's market penetration to CSPs, data centers and enterprises. The Atrinet-Lenovo partnership expands CSPs' deployment of open network infrastructure.

Atrinet's NetACE™ , network and service software for discovery and automation, takes digital transformation agility to a whole new level. It simplifies processes with self-service onboarding of new vendors, technologies, and services. NetACE™ is vendor-agnostic, enabling smart and automatic migration to virtual networks. NetACE™ is an open model-driven network management platform that allows for real-time, policy-based provisioning and discovery of multi-vendor SDN/NFV and legacy networks.

Efi Levi, Atrinet CEO said, "This strategic alliance is really exciting as Atrinet and Lenovo together will empower CSPs and enterprises with an automated platform for a fast, easy and scalable deployment of a future network while leveraging existing infrastructure. We are pleased that Atrinet is at the forefront of managing and controlling 5G, disaggregation, and edge-compute technologies."

"Openness" is becoming more important as computing shifts to the edge, and multiple small computers in remote locations are replacing or augmenting a large server or a centralized cluster of servers. Vendor lock-in is one of the main barriers to open networking. White box switches capable of decoupling hardware from software are one of the keys to enabling smooth service migration to cloud and virtual networks, providing edge computing, offloading, and much more.

During SDN NFV World Congress on October 15, 2019, in The Netherlands, Charles Ferland, VP & General Manager of Networking & Communication Service Providers, Lenovo Data Center Group, announced that, as part of Lenovo's commitment to open source and multi-vendor strategies, Lenovo recently added a partnership with Atrinet's NetACE™ solution.

"The cooperation between Lenovo and Atrinet will enable Lenovo Open Cloud to optimize the new cloud infrastructure including deployment, life cycle, validation and benchmarking. This cooperation in technology will ease the transition to the edge for Communication Service Providers and will support the transformation from legacy to virtualized mobile edge computing-based networks," said Ferland.

About Atrinet Ltd.: Atrinet is an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of elastic network and service management solutions for hybrid legacy, Network Function Virtualization and Software-Defined networks for accelerating services delivery and empower network operations. Atrinet's solutions have been deployed by the largest service providers and enterprises driving unrivaled multi-vendor service agility and speed through an innovative model-based customization approach.

