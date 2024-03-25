AudioCodes and Tata Tele Business Services Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Voice Calling for Microsoft Teams under its Smartflo UCaaS product line

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) enterprise customers in India can now enjoy Microsoft Teams voice calling with AudioCodes' SaaS solutions for Microsoft Operator Connect and Direct Routing

LOD, Israel, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

TTBS and AudioCodes have collaborated to offer Smartflo UCaaS on Microsoft Teams for integrated voice calling via Microsoft Operator Connect and Direct Routing for Microsoft Teams

The AudioCodes Live Platform for Microsoft Teams solution enables TTBS to streamline Microsoft Teams voice UCaaS delivery from a single platform integrated into their existing core network

AudioCodes Live Platform includes advanced automation and user management tools to simplify customer onboarding and lifecycle management

TTBS also selected the AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center (CIC) as part of the AudioCodes Live Platform to provide Microsoft Teams-integrated contact center services to their customers, powering the convergence of their customers' UCaaS and CCaaS needs

By partnering with TTBS, one of India's leading B2B digital connectivity and cloud solutions provider, AudioCodes significantly expands its coverage in the growing Indian enterprise market for Microsoft Teams solutions

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), a leading provider of unified communications solutions. As a result of this collaboration, TTBS will use AudioCodes Live Platform for Microsoft Teams to offer Smartflo UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service), a voice solution integrated with Microsoft Teams, to their enterprise customers in India. AudioCodes Live Platform, a white label, multi-tenant SaaS solution, enables TTBS to streamline the delivery of Smartflo UCaaS on Microsoft Teams via Direct Routing and Operator Connect voice connectivity from a single platform integrated into their existing core network. AudioCodes Live Platform includes advanced automation and management tools to simplify customer onboarding and lifecycle management, as well as a comprehensive portfolio of add-on voice applications including contact center, call recording, conversational IVR and meeting productivity solutions.

TTBS also selected the AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center (CIC), a cloud-native contact center solution that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. Delivered via AudioCodes Live Platform, Voca CIC provides TTBS customers with a rich set of features and functionalities, such as intelligent call routing, conversational AI, analytics and omnichannel support, to enhance customer experience and agent productivity.

The collaboration with TTBS reflects AudioCodes' commitment to expanding its presence and reach in the fast-growing Indian enterprise market, where Microsoft Teams adoption is rapidly increasing. By leveraging AudioCodes Live Platform, TTBS will be able to deliver high-quality, reliable and cost-effective Smartflo UCaaS voice calling capabilities to enhance the productivity and collaboration of Microsoft Teams users.

"We are delighted to join forces with Tata Tele Business Services to enable Microsoft Teams Phone connectivity for their customers in India," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "Our innovative AudioCodes Live Platform and Voca solutions are designed to simplify and accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Teams as a unified communications, collaboration and contact center platform, while offering a superior user and customer experience that provides exceptional business value."

"We are excited to partner with AudioCodes to offer our customers Smartflo UCaaS a robust and reliable Microsoft Teams Phone solution that meets their communication and collaboration needs," added Vishal Rally, Sr. Vice President – Product and Marketing, Tata Teleservices. "With AudioCodes Live Platform and Voca, we can deliver a comprehensive and scalable UCaaS and CCaaS solution that is fully integrated with Microsoft Teams and our core network, while ensuring high voice quality and customer satisfaction."

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) (TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

About Tata Teleservices:

Tata Teleservices Limited along-with its subsidiary Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (NSE: TTML) (BSE: 532371) (Tata Teleservices) is a growing market leader in the Enterprise space. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of Connectivity, Collaboration, Cloud & SaaS, Security, and Marketing solutions for businesses in the country under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS). Tata Teleservices has an extensive, high quality and robust wireline network and offers its products and services in more than 60 cities across India. Tata Teleservices has one of the largest enterprise focused team in the industry with deep customer engagement and technology orientation offering focused sales and service experience to customers. Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited is listed on BSE and NSE in India. For more information, please visit: https://www.tatatelebusiness.com.

SOURCE AudioCodes