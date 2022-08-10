Authomize Adds Palo Alto Networks CMO Emeritus René Bonvanie to its Board of Directors to Enhance North America and Future Global Go-to-Market Expansion

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Authomize , the first Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform, announced today that B2B technology pioneer René Bonvanie has joined its Board of Directors to drive the company's scale for serving Fortune 500 customers.

Bonvanie, the CMO Emeritus of Palo Alto Networks, brings a distinguished track record of success among the giants of the industry. He helped build Palo Alto Networks into a cybersecurity powerhouse as its CMO for over a decade. Bonvanie made his mark driving innovation at Oracle for 10 years as a VP. His career also includes stints with SAP, Salesforce, Veritas Software, and Serena Software.

"Authomize's approach goes deeper and wider than anyone else in Cloud Identity and Access Security," says Bonvanie. "The company understands today's and tomorrow's threats so its customers know they can stay ahead of attackers. I'm excited to help Authomize share this message widely and in new ways as it sets the pace for the industry."

Bonvanie joins Palo Alto Networks alumni Gal Diskin (CTO and co-Founder), Ariel Cohen (Chief Business Officer), Cohavit Almagor (Advisor), and Shailesh Rao (Advisor) at Authomize and rounds out a growing list of security and identity leaders who have joined Authomize's advisory board, including Daniel Bernard (SentinelOne), Mark Settle (Okta), Declan Morris (Splunk), Paul Trulove (SecureAuth), and Gai Hanochi (Fiverr).

"René has led some of the world's most influential companies. He is well-versed on the highest priority challenges of Chief Security Officers of global organizations, and will help Authomize refine its market fit and go-to-market strategy," says Authomize's CEO and Co-Founder, Dotan Bar Noy. "We look forward to René playing a substantial role in our expansion in North America during 2023 and future global expansion. His hands-on approach will serve us well."

This latest addition to Authomize's Board of Directors before the end of the year marks a rapid expansion of continued North American growth. The company added more than 15 channel, distribution and technology partners, including Delinea, Ping Identity, Synnex, CDW, Optiv, and others. Additionally, in June, Authomize earned the Cutting Edge Authorization for Cloud Security and Market Leader in SaaS/Cloud Security awards at the 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards.

About Authomize

The first Cloud Identity and Access Security Platform, Authomize continuously monitors identities, access privileges, assets, and activities to secure apps and cloud services. Our full-stack yet granular visibility across IaaS, SaaS, and Data environments enables organizations to understand how their access privileges are being used and ensure effective control over the security of their assets. Backed by Innovation Endeavors, Blumberg Capital, Entrée Capital, and Microsoft's M12, Authomize is headquartered in Tel Aviv and Austin. Learn more at www.authomize.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates.

