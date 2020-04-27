Ballard Partners Opening Office in Tel Aviv, Israel

World Bank veteran Oscar Chemerinski and Former Congressman Robert Wexler Named Co-Managing Partners of Firm's New Israeli Venture

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballard Partners, one of the top lobbying firms in the United States, is opening an office in Tel Aviv to assist clients with government relations in Israel as well as assisting Israeli companies needing representation in the United States. The office will be headed by former World Bank Group executive Oscar Chemerinski and former Congressman Robert Wexler.

"Oscar Chemerinski has had a distinguished career in international development in both the public and private sectors, and is uniquely qualified to join Robert in opening our office in Israel," said Brian Ballard, the firm's President and founder. "Before, during and since his time in Congress, Robert Wexler has been one of the leading advocates for Israel in the United States. His knowledge of the country and its political system is unparalleled, and he will bring that depth of knowledge and experience to bear on behalf of our firm's clients there."

Chemerinski, based in Tel Aviv, served as the Director of the Global Corporate Coverage Group for the International Finance Corporation, the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. He was responsible for developing, managing and expanding relationships with strategic clients across the globe. Prior to that he served as Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services for Latin America and Africa, and Global Director for Agribusiness, with overall responsibility for strategy, portfolio and investment operations.

He also has extensive experience as an advisor to Boards, CEO's, equity funds and investment banks on emerging markets, cross-border financing and economic development. Oscar is fluent in Spanish, English, Hebrew, Portuguese and French, and received his MBA in Finance and International Business from the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

Wexler served as a Democratic Member of Congress from 1997 to 2010, representing Florida's 19th district in the House of Representatives. Wexler was named to the Forward 50 list as one of the most influential leaders in the American Jewish community. In 2008, Congressman Wexler served as an advisor on Middle East and Israel issues to President Barack Obama during his presidential campaign. In 2012, he served on the President's reelection Steering Committee and addressed the Democratic National Convention outlining the President's policies related to Israel.

Throughout his tenure in Congress, Wexler was an outspoken advocate for the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel. He traveled on numerous congressional delegations to the Middle

East and met with the leaders of Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Kuwait, Turkey, Syria, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and the Palestinian Authority. At President Clinton's invitation, he was the only member of the House of Representatives present during the signing of the Wye River Peace Agreement.

The Ballard Partners Tel Aviv office is located at the Rothschild Center, Rothschild Boulevard 22, Tel Aviv, 6688218.

