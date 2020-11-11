Banco De Comercio Selects Paygilant's Digital Fraud Prevention Solution to Strengthen Their New Digital Channel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to its recent transformation towards digitalization, Banco de Comercio has selected Israel-based mobile and digital fraud prevention leader Paygilant to bolster its newly established digital channel. This alliance ensures the bank's customers a fast, accessible, and secure digital and mobile banking services.

Banco de Comercio chose the Paygilant solution because it provides a robust mobile fraud prevention, without impacting the user's experience. "With Paygilant, we are confident that our new digital platform will let our clients transact with a high degree of security and simplicity," said Aron Kizner, CEO of Banco De Comercio. Kizner emphasized the importance of the Paygilant platform as part of the new digital channel stating "Paygilant will be the backbone to our new digital platform focused on customer experience, simplicity and fraud prevention."

Paygilant's solution is designed for digital banks that require fraud prevention, without compromising the user's experience. Paygilant enables financial institutions like Banco de Comercio to attain customers' trust, accelerate growth and prevent money loss. "We are delighted to partner with Banco De Comercio to provide Peruvian customers the highest standards in fraud prevention and frictionless customer experience," said Ziv Cohen, CEO of Paygilant. "The pandemic has accelerated the growth of mobile transactions and digital fraud respectively. Paygilant technology prevents fraud while ensuring a smooth payment experience. We are excited to be Paygilant's commercialization partner and bring this solution to Latin America and the rest-of-the-world," said Cinthya Bigio-Poreh, CMO and Head of LATAM for The Center For Innovation Commercialization LLC ("CICL").

Paygilant is a revolutionary frictionless digital banking and payments anti-fraud company. Its solution is designed to eliminate the trade-off between strong fraud prevention, frictionless authentication, and user privacy. https://www.paygilant.com

Banco De Comercio is a private bank dedicated to all banking activities, it is part of the economic group led by the Caja de Pensiones Militar Policial, an institution in charge of managing the pension fund for the personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Police of Peru.

The Center for Innovation Commercialization LLC ("CICL') is an expert in the commercialization of innovation. It represents young innovative companies seeking to penetrate international markets and capture new business opportunities. CICL has introduced hundreds of cutting-edge solutions to Fortune 500s, global integrators, resellers, and telecoms around the world. www.ciclsolutions.com

