Biomica CEO Set to Attend JP Morgan Healthcare Week in San Francisco, January 8-11, 2024

News provided by

Biomica Ltd.

21 Dec, 2023, 14:00 IST

REHOVOT, Israel , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), is gearing up for participation in the JP Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Week, scheduled to run from January 8 to 11, 2024, in San Francisco. Biomica will also be taking part in the Biotech Showcase conference.

Dr. Elran Haber, CEO of Biomica, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the week, starting on Monday, January 8, and concluding on Thursday, January 11, 2024. Those interested in scheduling a meeting with Dr. Haber can reach out to Biomica's investor or public relations team."

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).  

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.: 

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AIChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra. 

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com

Contacts
Rachel Pomerantz Gerber
Head of Investor Relations at Evogene
[email protected]
Tel: +972-8-9311901

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.

Also from this source

Biomica Opens Second Site to Advance Its Immuno-Oncology Drug Trials at Davidoff Center

Biomica Opens Second Site to Advance Its Immuno-Oncology Drug Trials at Davidoff Center

Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd....
Biomica Announces Interim Positive Results from Pre-Clinical Studies in its Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Program

Biomica Announces Interim Positive Results from Pre-Clinical Studies in its Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Program

Biomica Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics