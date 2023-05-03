Bob Mills' NPS Score Soars by Over 50% After Switching to Package.ai

Consolidating multiple siloed solutions into Package.ai's complete customer engagement platform has enabled Bob Mills to develop deeper customer relationships, while rapidly improving operational efficiencies.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The smooth and fast implementation of Package.ai , the leading customer engagement platform for furniture and appliance retailers, has enabled Bob Mills Furniture to increase its Net Promoter Score (NPS) from 50 to a score of 70+, placing its customer loyalty, satisfaction, and enthusiasm ranking alongside leading brands, such as Apple and Costco.

The furniture retailer, which runs a fleet of 29 vehicles, almost instantly witnessed a 30% increase in delivery confirmation rates and a 40% decrease in failed deliveries. This boosted positive post-delivery feedback by 33%, increased customer reviews 23% and saw positive post-delivery customer happiness soar to 95%.

In business since 1971, Bob Mills Furniture was previously using the industry standard dispatch software to manage its fleet of vehicles, a separate solution for ticketing of issues and completions, and a phone system for customer communication. These siloed solutions and the lack of an effective two-way customer messaging fully integrated with logistics, resulted in confirmation rates consistently between 50-60% and a resource-draining failed delivery rate of 10%.

Even though it originally made the decision to switch to Package.ai to replace its dispatch software, Bob Mills ended up replacing all its siloed solutions due to the advantages of having everything incorporated within one complete platform. The smooth implementation process saw all Bob Mills stores using Package.ai within 90 days, including customization and integration with its POS software.

"There's some software companies that have a killer system, but you have to use it the way they want it used," says Brian Fierro, Executive Director of Customer Experience at Bob Mills Furniture. "Package.ai has demonstrated the ability to make proactive changes to tailor the software and the platform directly to what is most beneficial to us. So, I would encourage retailers to make the jump because Package.ai is truly a partner you can work with."

All information regarding a customer's purchase, delivery and interactions with staff in various departments is now stored centrally and immediately available instantly via Package.ai. This places all customer information right in front of Bob Mills staff to help them resolve customer issues much faster and better, increasing same-day resolution of customer problems by an impressive 84%.

"After a quick and pain-free rollout, all of Bob Mills dispatch planning and routing, customer communications and delivery updates now happen within the Package.ai platform," says Ziv Fass, Co-founder & CEO, Package.ai. "This resulted in less dropped delivery spots and less driver frustration around working with half full trucks. Customers are also happier because Bob Mills was able to make sure they were available to receive their delivery using Package.ai's interactive, real-time messaging."

The next phase will see the implementation of Package.ai's Sales Chat, to boost sales opportunities, as well as enabling payments via messaging within the platform. The ultimate plan is to connect everything in the organization to Package.ai, building everything around a central and transparent pool of customer information and knowledge.

About Package.ai

Package.ai is a complete customer engagement platform for high-value retailers and home service providers, bringing together sales, marketing and fulfillment into one full customer-centric experience. Powered by conversational AI, workflow automation and last-mile intelligence, it allows brands to effectively form meaningful relationships with their customers, re-define loyalty and drive more sales. Package.ai is trusted by leading retailers, such as The Dufresne Group, Big Sandy Superstore, Don's Appliances and Spencers TV & Appliance. For more information visit www.package.ai .

About Bob Mills

In business since 1971, Bob Mills Furniture has delivered furniture and exceptional customer service for over 50 years. Its locations have grown from the original Bob Mills Furniture corporate office in Oklahoma City, to 10 stores and one distribution center serving both Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. It runs a fleet of 29 vehicles, making 160 stops per day, delivering 750 units.

Media contact:

Roni Dagan

[email protected]

