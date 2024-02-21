BRIA Raises $24M Series A to Pioneer Responsible Visual Generative AI For Enterprises

BRIA's Generative AI Open Platform empowers companies to produce visual content at scale, tailored to their brand identity or visual style.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BRIA, the leading responsible visual generative AI open platform, today announced it has raised $24 million in Series A funding in a round jointly led by GFT Ventures, Intel Capital, and Entrée Capital with additional investors including, Publicis Groupe, Getty Images, Samsung Next, IN venture (Sumitomo Corporation, Japan), Atinum Investment (South Korea), Z Venture Capital (LY Corporation, Japan), Mirae Asset Venture Investment, J-Ventures, and others. The Series A investment will build on BRIA's success and strengthen its rich variety of generative capabilities such as text-to-video facilities, continue to enhance its open platform for developers and build its operations globally.

BRIA enables companies to easily tailor their visual requirements and allows developers to seamlessly integrate generative AI capabilities into any existing product, solution, or system as a source code and pre-trained model, API, and SDK. BRIA collaborates with many of the world's leading stock image providers and manages over one billion licensed images. These images are used to train BRIA's text-to-image foundation models while ensuring the original creators, artists, and media companies receive royalties to fairly compensate for their images' contribution to the final generated output. By harnessing proprietary and patented algorithms, BRIA has developed a unique attribution engine to reward the data owner.

While there are countless opportunities for generative AI to improve business performance, the ideas governing how the technology can be ethically applied and developed are increasingly scrutinized. According to Salesforce, 43% of consumers do not trust companies to use AI ethically , a reality compounded by copyright infringement lawsuits surging. BRIA provides the only comprehensive solution that tackles this head-on and fully complies with copyright infringement. BRIA's platform is trained solely on licensed imagery and contains no public figures, trademarks, or privacy concerns, which safeguards a company from legal challenges, offers full liability, and grants businesses complete access to text-to-image and text-to-video models.

"With the rapid adoption of generative AI in commercial operations, and as 70% of CEOs agree with the need to act urgently on generative AI to avoid giving their competitors a strategic advantage, it is vital that final outputs are developed from ethical, unbiased, and licensed sources without holding the foundation models in a walled garden," said Dr Yair Adato, CEO & Founder, BRIA. "It is essential that companies are equipped with generative AI capabilities as part of their core technology stack so they can seamlessly scale their operations and ensure they own intellectual property and data. This is precisely what BRIA is providing to any company using our licensed-sourced platform and we are thrilled with this opportunity to empower more businesses with the ability to generate AI responsibly."

"We are completely behind BRIA's mission to redefine visual generative AI, focusing on a transparent, responsible, and secure process for developing content while providing enterprises with a stronger value proposition in this field. BRIA's technology helps businesses avoid the biases and legal landmines that have wounded high-profile organizations attempting to generate AI-based material without knowledge of its origins or without compensating the creators. BRIA's solution, which only uses licensed datasets, and pays artists for every image used, is the gold-standard generative AI platform for commercial use," says Jay Eum, Founding Managing Partner at GFT Ventures.

"Not only does our investment in BRIA align with our commitment to ethical and responsible AI, but it also aims to push the boundaries of visual generative AI, equipping users with the most sophisticated AI-powered tools to remain competitive," said Aravind "Avi" Bharadwaj, Investment Director at Intel Capital. "This is an opportunity to be a part of the huge impact of the burgeoning visual generative AI discipline and potentially spearhead transformative visual storytelling in a way that benefits everyone from the artist and business deploying the art, to the audience receiving it." BRIA was part of Intel's Ignite Deep Tech accelerator program.

BRIA's approach is focused on building predictable, accurate, safe, and responsible visual generative AI, while simultaneously ensuring the ability to generate tailored unrivaled, high-quality visuals. BRIA's technology is unique in its breadth of visual modification and tailored generation. The platform is flexible and allows no code / low code capabilities, API, SDK, or access to the pre-trained model. BRIA's capabilities offer companies a significant competitive edge by helping them find their market value proposition by creating visual content at scale, with the ability to control the data and technology.

About BRIA

BRIA is a visual generative AI company operating at the forefront of responsible AI development. With a mission to empower developers and AI teams while upholding copyright and privacy compliance in visual generative AI, BRIA offers cutting-edge visual generative AI-trained models, source code, APIs, and development productivity tools that are revolutionizing the way businesses and developers approach visual generative AI. BRIA is also dedicated to fostering a sustainable economy that benefits data owners, artists, and visual generative AI users alike. BRIA believes in creating a harmonious ecosystem where the power of visual generative AI technology can be harnessed responsibly and ethically for the collective betterment of all involved. BRIA was one of the first companies to be recognized by Fairly Trained , a non-profit that certifies generative AI companies for training data practices that respect creators' rights. For more information visit: https://bria.ai/

