BUFFERZONE® and Intel® AI Anti-Phishing Solution presented at Mobile World Congress

BUFFERZONE® is the first cybersecurity company to integrate AI deep learning with Intel® Core™ Ultra processor enabled PCs

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE®, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions that protect endpoints from advanced cyber threats, today announced the enhancement of its cybersecurity defense against evasive phishing attacks leveraging AI based security run on Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. The solution leverages the Intel® Core™ Ultra neural processing unit (NPU) to offload complex Deep Learning AI inference from the Cloud.

In today's digital landscape, phishing attacks have emerged as an omnipresent and financially crippling threat. Cybercriminals employ many cunning tactics to deceive individuals and organizations, coaxing them into unwittingly revealing sensitive information—from login credentials and financial data to personal details. The fallout from these deceptive maneuvers frequently manifests as substantial financial losses, severe data breaches, profound reputational harm, and disruptive operational standstills. These devastating repercussions encompass financial losses, data breaches, reputation erosion, and operational disruptions.

Ensuring cybersecurity has become more crucial than ever in today's ever-changing threat landscape. We are excited to introduce our groundbreaking NoCloud™ AI anti-phishing detection solution, which has been added to the BUFFERZONE® Safe Workspace® platform and integrated as a Chrome or Edge browser extension with the BUFFERZONE® Safe Browser solution. This innovative solution builds upon our established foundation of Zero-trust prevention and takes our commitment to safeguarding organizations to the next level against threats beyond the endpoint.

Advanced AI solutions, particularly those based on deep learning, demand significant computational resources. Traditionally, AI has been implemented in the cloud, leveraging advanced Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) or Neural Processing Units (NPUs) to carry out large-scale inferences (predictions). However, this cloud-based approach presents notable challenges. The most significant one is privacy, as it uploads private user data to the cloud, adding to the operational costs of the cloud and the latency.

To address these challenges, BUFFERZONE® has collaborated with Intel® to pioneer the first endpoint-based anti-phishing solution that harnesses the computational power of Intel's AI PC technologies. The Intel® Core™ Ultra processor integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU into a single package and helps to accelerate AI on the endpoint. The NoCloud™ innovative approach offers the following advantages: a 91% reduction in anti-phishing operational costs, 100% privacy, inference speed improvements of over 40% compared to CPU inference, and a significant decrease of 70% in detection latency compared to cloud inference, enhancing the overall user Quality of Experience (QoE).

The BUFFERZONE® NoCloud™ AI anti-phishing detection system utilizes deep-learning engines specializing in each one designed to uncover malicious behavior from different threat perspectives. The engines work collectively and produce a clear verdict to stop evasive phishing attacks while utilizing Intel® technology and NPU acceleration.

"The collaboration with Intel marks a pivotal achievement for our global customer base, addressing their primary concern regarding the confidentiality of corporate and employee data," said Israel Levy, CEO of BUFFERZONE. "With our NoCloud™ AI technologies, we ensure that sensitive information remains where it belongs, thereby not only preserving data privacy but also reducing the cost of operations. Leveraging Intel's Core™ Ultra processor technology and the NPU represents a significant advancement in our ongoing efforts to refine and augment our cybersecurity offerings. Moving from the cloud to NoCloud™ was fast and took only three weeks from initial discussions. NoCloud™ AI is now integrated into our premier application-based isolation technology, providing robust protection against evasive attacks and malicious phishing websites."

"Intel is leading the AI PC revolution by working closely with ISVs such as BUFFERZONE to drive hundreds of new AI capabilities to market in 2024. Cybersecurity is a critical area where the power of AI can better protect the enterprise. We are proud to collaborate with BUFFERZONE to deliver their NoCloud™ AI solution that moves security workloads from the cloud to the PC, accelerating the time to detect phishing attacks while ensuring user privacy." said Carla Rodríguez, Vice President and General Manager of Ecosystem Partner Enabling at Intel.

To learn more about BUFFERZONE and its suite of cyber security solutions, please visit bufferzonesecurity.com and to learn more about Intel® Core Ultra processors, please visit intel.com

About BUFFERZONE

BUFFERZONE® Safe Workspace® solution protects home users, enterprises, and SMBs from advanced threats, including zero-day, ransomware, drive-by downloads, phishing frauds, and Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs). With cutting-edge application isolation, zero-trust file security, and AI, BUFFERZONE gives employees seamless access to Internet applications, email, and removable storage – while reducing IT operational costs and keeping them and the organization safe.

