C2A Security Announces EVSec, New Cybersecurity Management System That Automates Cybersecurity for Electric Vehicle Ecosystem - Vehicle, Electric Charging Stations, and Grid

JERUSALEM, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle focused cybersecurity solutions, announces today EVSec, a new cybersecurity management system that automates cybersecurity for the electric vehicle ecosystem, which includes the vehicle, charging station, grid, and their communications protocol. EVSec breaks down communication silos and enables sharing and collaboration of the entire cybersecurity process in one of the most complex known ecosystems - Electric Vehicles. C2A Security partnered with one of the biggest energy companies in the world, currently deploying EV charging stations across Asia - a fast growing market.

Recently, the European Union voted that they will ban the sale of non-electric vehicles after 2035 and the Biden Administration proposed new standards to make electric charging stations more accessible. However, electric vehicles have sophisticated control systems with wide attack surfaces that are vulnerable to cyberattacks through multiple entry points since there is more communication, ECUs, and code, as well as a risk to the batteries and battery management system. Electric vehicles have more suppliers across the supply chain, which also creates a bigger cybersecurity risk. An electric vehicle attack can result in the attacker entering the safety critical system, overloading the car battery, and/or controlling the entire system.

Additionally, there have been a number of reports of electric charging stations attacks that can be attributed to the direct access to user credit card information and have proven to be one of the most vulnerable aspects of the electric vehicle ecosystem. A cyber breach to an electric charging station can result in minor damage with bad actors manipulating the screens of the station to more alarming consequences like causing damage to the charging station, vehicle, or the entire electric grid.

"Electric vehicles and the charging infrastructure present cybersecurity challenges to OEM, suppliers, charging station operators and many other stakeholders in this vast ecosystem. They have to implement comprehensive cybersecurity measures from the early phases of development through the entire lifecycle,"says Roy Fridman, Chief Executive Officer at C2A Security. "Only through a centralized, automated and managed security approach can players in the ecosystem share security information, understand risk, and mitigate new vulnerabilities. "

C2A Security's EVSec addresses the cybersecurity needs of the entire electric vehicle ecosystem from the vehicle, charger, and grid, creating transparency, communication, and collaboration with one automated and centralized solution. EVSec breaks down communication silos to create a true cybersecurity single pane of glass.

For the first time, the industry can leverage EVSec for a comprehensive management system for the EV and the charging infrastructure, scalable threat analysis and risk assessment (TARA), automated fuzz testing and real-time mitigation at the ECU and network level.

