C2A Security Joins Leading OEMs and Tier 1s in Partnership With Global Automotive Platform Consortium AUTOSAR

JERUSALEM, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C2A Security, a leading provider of trusted automotive cybersecurity solutions, announced today a Development Partnership with AUTOSAR, a global automotive platform consortium of OEM and Tier 1 companies including Core Partners BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Ford, GM, PSA Group, Toyota and Volkswagen. C2A's entry marks the first and only time an Israeli startup has partnered with the alliance, and positions C2A Security as a cybersecurity contributor to the consortium. As a Development Partner, C2A will collaborate with all partners to define cybersecurity infrastructure for security sensors and modules, ultimately working toward new AUTOSAR standards for improved vehicle performance, safety and, with the addition of C2A's expertise, vehicle cybersecurity.

Since 2003, the AUTOSAR consortium of Core, Premium and Development partners has increased the exchangeability of software modules across all vehicle platforms and opened the industry standard for highly integrated complex E/E architectures.

"AUTOSAR and C2A's missions are in alignment: both promote visibility, standardization and market neutrality with the aim of making vehicles of today and tomorrow safer," said C2A chief product and marketing officer Nathaniel Meron. "With automotive software and networks becoming more complex and interconnected by the day, C2A is honored to contribute to the development of a cybersecure ecosystem in collaboration with our AUTOSAR colleagues."

The Development Partnership will grant C2A Security the right to use AUTOSAR technology and access to related intellectual property (IP) of other AUTOSAR partners, which will enable C2A to take further steps in the development of their cutting-edge cybersecurity products and cybersecurity lifecycle management platform.

All C2A solutions are easily integrated into existing AUTOSAR projects with Core, Premium and Development Partners following the AUTOSAR methodology. C2A will contribute to the quality and safety level of AUTOSAR software and E/E architecture with its embedded cybersecurity solutions.

About C2A Security

C2A Security is a trusted end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solutions provider. Its suite of embedded cybersecurity solutions takes a multi-layered approach to cybersecurity to provide automotive-relevant protection and safety compatibility. C2A's cybersecurity lifecycle management platform empowers OEMs and Tier 1s with the visibility required to meet all the cybersecurity needs of connected vehicles across the entire vehicle lifecycle. With market neutrality, complete fluency in the needs of the automotive industry and ease of integration, C2A is redefining the automotive cybersecurity ecosystem. C2A is the sole provider of the most flexible, comprehensive and transparent cybersecurity solutions on the market. C2A is backed by More Ventures, OurCrowd and Maniv Mobility. For more information, visit https://www.c2a-sec.com/.

About AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture)

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a global development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industries. Since 2003, they have been working on the development and introduction of several open, standardized software platforms for the automotive industry. By simplifying replacement and update for software and hardware, the AUTOSAR approach forms the foundation for reliably controlling the growing complexity of electronic and software systems in today's and future vehicles. In addition, AUTOSAR improves cost efficiency by enabling its partners to cooperate in a competitive way. The "Core Partners" of AUTOSAR are the BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler, Ford, General Motors, the PSA Group, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group. In addition to these companies, more than 270 partners play an important role in the success of the partnership and can use the standards free of charge.

