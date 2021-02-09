Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2020
Record Revenues of $48.6 million; Expects revenues of $54-56 million in the first quarter and over $110 million in the first half of 2021
09 Feb, 2021, 12:15 GMT
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020
- Revenues of $48.6 million; a 46% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $8.0 million; non-GAAP operating income of $9.2 million, representing an operating margin of 16.5% and 18.9% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $7.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million; and
- Strong operating cash flow of $8.3 million.
Highlights of the Full Year 2020
- Revenues of $155.9 million; a 16% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $22.6 million; Non-GAAP operating income of $26.8 million; representing operating margins of 14.5% and 17.2% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $21.8 million; Non-GAAP net income of $26.0 million; and
- Operating cash flow of $25.8 million in 2020, which, along with the successful public offering in November, led to year-end net cash and short-term deposits balance of $177.8 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects continued revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, with revenues of between $54-56 million. Just in the last two weeks the Company has received multiple systems orders from several customers totaling $25 million. The orders received so far, together with the sales pipeline, point to a strong revenue forecast for the first half of 2021. Management is anticipating revenues of over $110 million in the first half of 2021, implying at least 65% growth over the first half of 2020.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "A record fourth quarter concluded an exceptional year for Camtek. While we started 2020 with a lot of concerns due to COVID-19, we ended the year with unprecedented business momentum. We have leveraged our flexible operational infrastructure and increased our support team in the field in order to successfully meet this growth.
"In 2020, we extended our market presence by penetrating new customers as well as expanding our presence at existing customers. From a financial perspective, in the second half of 2020, we saw improved margins and we see this trend continuing into 2021."
Concluded Mr. Amit, "2021 has started with strong order momentum and we expect it to be a record year in sales and growth, along with improved profitability."
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $48.6 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $33.2 million, a growth of 46%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million (47.9% of revenues), up 47% compared to a gross profit of $15.8 million (47.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.4 million (48.2% of revenues), up 47% compared to a gross profit of $15.9 million (48.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.0 million (16.5% of revenues), an increase of 75% compared to an operating profit of $4.6 million (13.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $9.2 million (18.9% of revenues), an increase of 70% compared to $5.4 million (16.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Full Year 2020 Results Summary
Revenues for 2020 were $155.9 million, an increase of 16.3% over the $134.0 million reported in 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $73.2 million (47.0% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $64.8 million (48.3% of revenues) in 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $73.7 million (47.3% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $65.1 million (48.6% of revenues) in 2019.
Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.6 million (14.5% of revenues), compared to operating income of $22.0 million (16.4% of revenues) in 2019. Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $26.8 million (17.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared to $25.0 million (18.7% of revenues) in 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $21.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $22.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $26.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This is an increase of 9% compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of December 31, 2020, were $177.8 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019 and $106.0 million as of September 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $8.3 million and raised net proceeds of $64.3 million via a public offering.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; and (iii) discontinued operations, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
|
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
105,815
|
38,047
|
Short-term deposits
|
72,000
|
51,500
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
41,001
|
31,443
|
Inventories
|
39,736
|
23,803
|
Other current assets
|
3,366
|
2,909
|
Total current assets
|
261,918
|
147,702
|
Fixed assets, net
|
20,398
|
18,526
|
Long term inventory
|
4,416
|
2,791
|
Deferred tax asset, net
|
482
|
746
|
Other assets, net
|
85
|
113
|
Intangible assets, net
|
609
|
491
|
5,592
|
4,141
|
Total assets
|
287,908
|
170,369
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
27,180
|
11,334
|
Other current liabilities
|
30,204
|
20,272
|
Total current liabilities
|
57,384
|
31,606
|
Long term liabilities
|
Other long term liabilities
|
3,260
|
2,461
|
3,260
|
2,461
|
Total liabilities
|
60,644
|
34,067
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
|
45,365,354 issued shares at December 31, 2019 and 40,742,355 at
|
43,272,978 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and
|
171
|
157
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
170,497
|
101,327
|
Retained earnings
|
58,494
|
36,716
|
229,162
|
138,200
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2020 and
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
227,264
|
136,302
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
287,908
|
170,369
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Revenues
|
155,859
|
134,019
|
48,619
|
33,201
|
Cost of revenues
|
82,628
|
69,235
|
25,313
|
17,360
|
Gross profit
|
73,231
|
64,784
|
23,306
|
15,841
|
Research and development costs
|
19,575
|
16,331
|
5,623
|
4,440
|
Selling, general and administrative expense
|
31,032
|
26,481
|
9,658
|
6,813
|
50,607
|
42,812
|
15,281
|
11,253
|
Operating income
|
22,624
|
21,972
|
8,025
|
4,588
|
Financial income (expense), net
|
775
|
801
|
(183)
|
461
|
Income before income taxes
|
23,399
|
22,773
|
7,842
|
5,049
|
Income taxes expense
|
(1,621)
|
(1,950)
|
(176)
|
(442)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
21,778
|
20,823
|
7,666
|
4,607
|
Discontinued operations *
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
Income before tax expense
|
-
|
1,257
|
-
|
-
|
Income taxes (expense)
|
-
|
(94)
|
-
|
-
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
-
|
1,163
|
-
|
-
|
Net income
|
21,778
|
21,986
|
7,666
|
4,607
|
*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.
|
Net income per ordinary share:
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Basic earnings from continuing operation
|
0.55
|
0.55
|
0.19
|
0.12
|
Basic earnings from discontinued
|
operation *
|
-
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
Basic net earnings
|
0.55
|
0.58
|
0.19
|
0.12
|
Diluted earnings from continuing
|
operation
|
0.54
|
0.54
|
0.18
|
0.12
|
Diluted earnings from discontinued
|
operation *
|
-
|
0.03
|
-
|
-
|
Diluted net earnings
|
0.54
|
0.57
|
0.18
|
0.12
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
39,383
|
37,626
|
40,894
|
38,630
|
Diluted
|
40,372
|
38,432
|
41,964
|
39,497
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
Three Months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable to
|
21,778
|
21,986
|
7,666
|
4,607
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,224
|
2,892
|
1,171
|
824
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
-
|
136
|
-
|
-
|
Attributable to discontinued operations
|
-
|
(1,163)
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
26,002
|
23,851
|
8,837
|
5,431
|
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
|
0.63
|
0.62
|
0.21
|
0.14
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
47.0%
|
48.3%
|
47.9%
|
47.7%
|
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
73,321
|
64,784
|
23,306
|
15,841
|
Share-based compensation
|
429
|
292
|
121
|
85
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
47.3%
|
48.6%
|
48.2%
|
48.0%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
73,750
|
65,076
|
23,427
|
15,926
|
Reported operating income (loss)
|
22,624
|
21,972
|
8,025
|
4,588
|
Share-based compensation
|
4,224
|
2,892
|
1,171
|
824
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
-
|
136
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
26,848
|
25,000
|
9,196
|
5,412
|
(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.
|
