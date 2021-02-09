Camtek Announces Record Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Year Of 2020

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Revenues of $48.6 million ; a 46% increase year-over-year;

; a 46% increase year-over-year; GAAP operating income of $8.0 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $9.2 million , representing an operating margin of 16.5% and 18.9% respectively;

; non-GAAP operating income of , representing an operating margin of 16.5% and 18.9% respectively; GAAP net income of $7.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.8 million ; and

and non-GAAP net income of ; and Strong operating cash flow of $8.3 million .

Highlights of the Full Year 2020

Revenues of $155.9 million ; a 16% increase year-over-year;

; a 16% increase year-over-year; GAAP operating income of $22.6 million ; Non-GAAP operating income of $26.8 million ; representing operating margins of 14.5% and 17.2% respectively;

; Non-GAAP operating income of ; representing operating margins of 14.5% and 17.2% respectively; GAAP net income of $21.8 million ; Non-GAAP net income of $26.0 million ; and

; Non-GAAP net income of ; and Operating cash flow of $25.8 million in 2020, which, along with the successful public offering in November, led to year-end net cash and short-term deposits balance of $177.8 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued revenue growth in the first quarter of 2021, with revenues of between $54-56 million. Just in the last two weeks the Company has received multiple systems orders from several customers totaling $25 million. The orders received so far, together with the sales pipeline, point to a strong revenue forecast for the first half of 2021. Management is anticipating revenues of over $110 million in the first half of 2021, implying at least 65% growth over the first half of 2020.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "A record fourth quarter concluded an exceptional year for Camtek. While we started 2020 with a lot of concerns due to COVID-19, we ended the year with unprecedented business momentum. We have leveraged our flexible operational infrastructure and increased our support team in the field in order to successfully meet this growth.

"In 2020, we extended our market presence by penetrating new customers as well as expanding our presence at existing customers. From a financial perspective, in the second half of 2020, we saw improved margins and we see this trend continuing into 2021."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "2021 has started with strong order momentum and we expect it to be a record year in sales and growth, along with improved profitability."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $48.6 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2019 revenues of $33.2 million, a growth of 46%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million (47.9% of revenues), up 47% compared to a gross profit of $15.8 million (47.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.4 million (48.2% of revenues), up 47% compared to a gross profit of $15.9 million (48.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.0 million (16.5% of revenues), an increase of 75% compared to an operating profit of $4.6 million (13.8% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $9.2 million (18.9% of revenues), an increase of 70% compared to $5.4 million (16.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $8.8 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Results Summary

Revenues for 2020 were $155.9 million, an increase of 16.3% over the $134.0 million reported in 2019.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $73.2 million (47.0% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $64.8 million (48.3% of revenues) in 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $73.7 million (47.3% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $65.1 million (48.6% of revenues) in 2019.

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.6 million (14.5% of revenues), compared to operating income of $22.0 million (16.4% of revenues) in 2019. Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $26.8 million (17.2% of revenues), an increase of 8% compared to $25.0 million (18.7% of revenues) in 2019.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $21.8 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $22.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $26.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. This is an increase of 9% compared to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of December 31, 2020, were $177.8 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019 and $106.0 million as of September 30, 2020. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $8.3 million and raised net proceeds of $64.3 million via a public offering.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions that represent our views only as of the date they are made and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business as a result of the outbreak and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, but also Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; and (iii) discontinued operations, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

December 31, December 31,

2020 2019

U.S. Dollars (In thousands)



Assets









Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 105,815 38,047 Short-term deposits 72,000 51,500 Trade accounts receivable, net 41,001 31,443 Inventories 39,736 23,803 Other current assets 3,366 2,909





Total current assets 261,918 147,702





Fixed assets, net 20,398 18,526





Long term inventory 4,416 2,791 Deferred tax asset, net 482 746 Other assets, net 85 113 Intangible assets, net 609 491

5,592 4,141 Total assets 287,908 170,369 Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 27,180 11,334 Other current liabilities 30,204 20,272 Total current liabilities 57,384 31,606 Long term liabilities



Other long term liabilities 3,260 2,461

3,260 2,461 Total liabilities 60,644 34,067





Commitments and contingencies









Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

December 31, 2020 and at December 31, 2019;



45,365,354 issued shares at December 31, 2019 and 40,742,355 at

December 31, 2019;



43,272,978 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and

38,649,979 at December 31, 2019 171 157 Additional paid-in capital 170,497 101,327 Retained earnings 58,494 36,716

229,162 138,200 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2020 and

December 31, 2019) (1,898) (1,898) Total shareholders' equity 227,264 136,302 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 287,908 170,369

Camtek Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)

Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars









Revenues 155,859 134,019 48,619 33,201 Cost of revenues 82,628 69,235 25,313 17,360









Gross profit 73,231 64,784 23,306 15,841



















Research and development costs 19,575 16,331 5,623 4,440 Selling, general and administrative expense 31,032 26,481 9,658 6,813

50,607 42,812 15,281 11,253



















Operating income 22,624 21,972 8,025 4,588









Financial income (expense), net 775 801 (183) 461









Income before income taxes 23,399 22,773 7,842 5,049









Income taxes expense (1,621) (1,950) (176) (442)









Net income from continuing operations 21,778 20,823 7,666 4,607



















Discontinued operations *







Income from discontinued operations







Income before tax expense - 1,257 - - Income taxes (expense) - (94) - - Income from discontinued operations - 1,163 - -









Net income 21,778 21,986 7,666 4,607







*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.

Net income per ordinary share:

Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars









Basic earnings from continuing operation 0.55 0.55 0.19 0.12









Basic earnings from discontinued







operation * - 0.03 - -









Basic net earnings 0.55 0.58 0.19 0.12









Diluted earnings from continuing







operation 0.54 0.54 0.18 0.12









Diluted earnings from discontinued







operation * - 0.03 - -









Diluted net earnings 0.54 0.57 0.18 0.12









Weighted average number of







ordinary shares outstanding:

















Basic 39,383 37,626 40,894 38,630









Diluted 40,372 38,432 41,964 39,497

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Year ended December 31, Three Months ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars









Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 21,778 21,986 7,666 4,607 Share-based compensation 4,224 2,892 1,171 824 Chroma transaction expenses (1) - 136 - - Attributable to discontinued operations - (1,163) - - Non-GAAP net income 26,002 23,851 8,837 5,431









Non–GAAP net income per diluted share 0.63 0.62 0.21 0.14 Gross margin on GAAP basis 47.0% 48.3% 47.9% 47.7% Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 73,321 64,784 23,306 15,841 Share-based compensation 429 292 121 85 Non-GAAP gross margin 47.3% 48.6% 48.2% 48.0% Non-GAAP gross profit 73,750 65,076 23,427 15,926









Reported operating income (loss)

attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP

basis 22,624 21,972 8,025 4,588 Share-based compensation 4,224 2,892 1,171 824 Chroma transaction expenses (1) - 136 - - Non-GAAP operating income 26,848 25,000 9,196 5,412







(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.









SOURCE Camtek Ltd

