Camtek Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2019
Record Revenues of $34.3 Million, 13% YoY growth
Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 20.5%
06 Aug, 2019, 13:30 IDT
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights of the Second Quarter 2019
- Revenues were a record at $34.3 million, up 13% year-over-year;
- GAAP gross margin at 48.2% versus 48.9% in Q2 last year; Non-GAAP gross margin at 48.4% versus 49.0%;
- GAAP operating income was $6.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $7.0 million, representing margins of 18.5% and 20.5%, respectively;
- GAAP net income of $7.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, representing year-over-year growth of 66% and 46%, respectively; and
- Operating cash flow of $7.3 million with $85.3 million in cash at quarter-end;
- Cash includes $16 million from the issuance of new shares to Chroma and a full earn-out payment of $1.3 million related to the sale of the PCB;
Dividend Announcement
Camtek's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.17 per share representing an aggregate distribution of approximately $6.5 million. The dividend will be paid on September 4, 2019 to all shareholders of record at the close of the NASDAQ Global Select Market on August 21, 2019.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek's second quarter results reflect our strong track record of execution with record revenues and robust profitability. This is despite the current weaker semiconductor market.
One of the consequences of the market uncertainty is that our customers are ordering equipment only for their short-term production needs and require short delivery times.
As a result, for the third quarter, while we still expect a solid level of revenues, our expectations are for revenues within the range of $31 - 33 million."
Continued Mr. Amit, "In the first half of 2019 we achieved an impressive revenue level of $68.3 million, 18% higher than in the first half of 2018, which itself was a record year for Camtek and the semiconductors industry. This performance demonstrates Camtek's strong position in the market. Fundamental market drivers for our equipment demand have not changed and Camtek is in an excellent position to win as the market ramps up."
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $34.3 million. This compares to second quarter 2018 revenues of $30.5 million, a growth of 13%.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $16.6 million (48.2% of revenues), up 11% compared to a gross profit of $14.9 million (48.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $16.6 million (48.4% of revenues), up 11% compared to a gross profit of $14.9 million (49.0% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.4 million (18.5% of revenues), up 35% compared to an operating profit of $4.7 million (15.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.0 million (20.5% of revenues), up 42% compared to $5.0 million (16.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $7.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, up 66% compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, up 46% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $4.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.
Cash and cash equivalents, as of June 30, 2019, were $85.3 million compared to $54.9 million as of December 31, 2018. During the quarter the Company generated a positive operating cash flow of $7.3 million. In addition, the Company received an earn-out payment of $1.3 million related to the sale of the PCB business in 2017. Camtek also closed the Chroma transaction, receiving $16 million from the issuance of new shares.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a conference call today, August 6, 2019, at 10:00 am ET.
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.
US: 1-866-744-5399 at 9:30 am Eastern Time
Israel: 03-918-0685 at 4:30 pm Israel Time
International: +972-3-918-0685
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.
A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.
About Camtek Ltd.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com
This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, price reductions as well as due to other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, that represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) certain Chroma transaction expenses; (iii) discontinued operations; and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
U.S. Dollars (In thousands)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
85,268
54,935
Trade accounts receivable, net
26,387
31,644
Inventories
29,809
30,109
Other current assets
2,464
2,613
Total current assets
143,928
119,301
Fixed assets, net
*18,212
17,117
Long term inventory
2,462
2,056
Deferred tax asset
1,456
2,366
Other assets, net
231
231
Intangible assets, net
502
476
4,651
5,129
Total assets
166,791
141,547
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
12,132
15,541
Other current liabilities
*19,939
23,179
Total current liabilities
32,071
38,720
Long term liabilities
Other long term liabilities
*2,495
1,420
2,495
1,420
Total liabilities
34,566
40,140
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
40,615,239issued shares at June 30, 2019 and 38,535,445 at
38,522,863shares outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 36,443,069 at
157
151
Additional paid-in capital
99,469
81,873
Retained earnings
34,497
21,281
134,123
103,305
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of June 30, 2019 and December
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
132,225
101,407
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
166,791
141,547
*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended
Three Months ended
Year ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
68,348
57,736
34,346
30,462
123,174
Cost of revenues
34,623
29,840
17,777
15,563
62,378
Gross profit
33,725
27,896
16,569
14,899
60,796
Research and development costs
7,727
6,955
3,803
3,406
14,581
Selling, general and administrative expenses
12,987
12,664
6,412
6,775
26,182
20,714
19,619
10,215
10,181
40,763
Operating income
13,011
8,277
6,354
4,718
20,033
Financial income, net
152
436
135
146
728
Income from continuing operations
before income taxes
13,163
8,713
6,489
4,864
20,761
Income tax expense
1,110
848
463
533
2,030
Net income from continuing operations
12,053
7,865
6,026
4,331
18,731
Discontinued operations *
Income from discontinued operations
Income before tax expense
1,257
1,257
Income tax expense
94
-
94
-
-
Net income from discontinued operations
1,163
-
1,163
-
-
Net income
13,216
7,865
7,189
4,331
18,731
*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.
Net income (loss) per ordinary share:
Six months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic earnings from continuing
0.33
0.22
0.16
0.12
0.52
Basic earnings from discontinued
0.03
-
0.03
-
-
Basic net earnings
0.36
0.22
0.19
0.12
0.52
Diluted earnings from continuing
0.32
0.22
0.16
0.12
0.51
Diluted earnings from discontinued
0.03
-
0.03
-
-
Diluted net earnings
0.35
0.22
0.19
0.12
0.51
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
36,644
36,050
36,816
36,090
36,190
Diluted
37,476
36,512
37,734
36,632
36,747
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended
Three Months ended
Year ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
2018
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income (loss) attributable
13,216
7,865
7,189
4,331
18,731
Share-based compensation
1,250
395
605
249
1,682
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
73
-
73
-
-
Attributable to discontinued operations
(1,163)
-
(1,163)
-
-
Effect of FIT reorganization (2)
-
506
-
-
506
Non-GAAP net income
13,376
8,766
6,704
4,580
20,919
Non–GAAP net income per diluted share
0.37
0.24
0.18
0.13
0.57
Gross margin on GAAP basis from
49.4%
48.4%
48.3%
48.9%
49.4%
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
33,725
27,896
16,569
14,899
60,796
Share-based compensation
122
44
61
28
167
Effect of FIT reorganization (1)
-
-
-
-
205
Non- GAAP gross margin
33,847
28,145
16,630
14,927
61,168
Non-GAAP gross profit
49.5%
48.8%
48.4%
49.0%
49.7%
Reported operating income attributable
13,011
8,277
6,354
4,718
20,033
Share-based compensation
1,250
395
605
249
1,682
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
73
-
73
-
-
Effect of FIT reorganization (2)
-
506
-
-
506
Non-GAAP operating income
14,334
9,178
7,032
4,967
22,221
(1) In the second quarter of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.
(2) At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2) fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses.
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972-54-900-7100
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: (US) 1-646-688-3559
SOURCE Camtek Ltd.
