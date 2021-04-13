Camtek Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release and Conference Call for April 28, 2021

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The Company will also host a video conference call on the same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the video call, please visit a link on Camtek's website at:

http://www.camtek.com/investors/overview

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect and measure wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel.: +972-4-604 8308

Mobile: +972-54-900-7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

GK Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel. (US): +1-646-201-9246

[email protected]

SOURCE Camtek Ltd

Related Links

http://www.camtek.com

