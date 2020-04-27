Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Prof. Zamir Halpern to Its Scientific Board of Advisors

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that it has appointed Prof. Zamir Halpern to its Scientific Board of Advisors.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals HTS Facility in Israel

Prof. Halpern, Senior Physician at the Gastroenterology institute in the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel-Aviv, Israel, will join the company's scientific board of advisors, moving forward with the clinical validation of the safety and efficacy of the company's novel cannabis formulations for the treatment of colon cancer.

Based on pre-clinical trials held at the company's High Throughput Screening (HTS) facility in Israel, demonstrating positive differential necrotic effects of cannabinoids on colon cancer cells, the company continues to expand its efforts into cancers of the Gastrointestinal tract.

Prof. Halpern served as Chairman of the Israeli Association of the Study of Liver, Chairman of the Israeli Gastroenterology Association, Chairman of the National Council for Food and Agriculture and is now Chairman of the National Gastro Nutrition and Liver Diseases Council at the Ministry of Health.

Prof. Halpern joins Prof. Amos Toren on the company's scientific advisory board.

Prof. Amos Toren is the Director of Pediatric Hemato-Oncology and BMT Department at the Sheba Medical Center since 2001 and a Professor in the division of Hematology, Sackler School of Medicine Tel-Aviv University. Prof. Toren is a specialist in Pediatrics, General Hematology and Pediatric Hemato-Oncology. He also has a PhD degree in genetics and qualified as a Master of Health Administration (MHA) at the Recannati Business School, Tel-Aviv University.

Dr. Gil Feiler, Cannabics' Head of Advisory Board, commented: "We are thankful to be joined by an individual of such caliber as Prof. Halpern. Following the results previously announced of our pre-clinical trials in Israel. Prof. Halpern's knowledge, expertise and deep understanding in Gastroenterology will support the company's vision and efforts in personalizing cannabinoid-based therapies."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S public company that is developing a platform that leverages novel drug-screening tools to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com.

