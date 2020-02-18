Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Study Shows Cannabinoids CBNA and CBCA Cause Necrosis Similarly to their Non-acidic Form

TEL AVIV, Israel and BETHESDA, Maryland, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a leader in personalized cannabinoid medicine focused on cancer and its side effects, announced today that the cannabinoids CBN (Cannabinol) and CBC (Cannabichromene) and their acidic form were shown to have necrotic effects on human colon cancer cells in a pre-clinical study held at the company's High Throughput Screening (HTS) facility in Israel.

Necrotic effect of CBN on Colon Cancer: Nuclear (Blue) and Necrosis (Yellow) dyes were analyzed using fluorescent microscopy. Left: Untreated cells. Right: Cells treated with CBN.

CBN is a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid found only in trace amounts in Cannabis. Degraded or oxidized cannabis oils have high CBN concentration. CBN is the degraded product of Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA). THCA will convert to Cannabinolic acid (CBNA) when exposed to air or ultraviolet light for a prolonged period of time. CBN is then formed by decarboxylation of CBNA.

The findings obtained at the lab are complementary to our previous results, indicating that some cannabinoids are more toxic to cancer cells in their carboxylated form and some in their acidic form.

The company continues to screen cannabinoid compound libraries at the HTS facility in Israel, whilst seeking to create proprietary formulations targeting cancers.

Dr. Ilan Hochman, the company's VP of R&D: "Cannabinoids have various biological pathways which are revealed by many scientific studies. The current results add to the complexity of our observations justifying solid preclinical science as a major step before clinical validation."

About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company that is developing a platform which leverages novel drug-screening tools and artificial intelligence to create cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer that are more precise to a patient's profile. By developing tools to assess effectiveness on a personalized basis, Cannabics is helping to move cannabinoids into the future of cancer therapy. The company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and Cancer. For more information, please visit www.cannabics.com .

Disclaimer:

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed January 14th, 2020. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

