Cato Shatters SASE Speed Record

Cato doubles throughput without any hardware upgrades, underscoring the value of a fully cloud-native platform.

TOKYO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, announced a new SASE throughput record here at the Porsche Studio Ginza ahead of the 2024 Tokyo E-Prix, achieving 10 Gbps without hardware upgrades. At 10 Gbps, Cato became the first SASE platform to compete not only in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship but also to deliver SASE performance so powerful that the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team could transfer all the data of an entire Formula E season in under 2.5 hours instead of 3.5 days.

"We're very excited to be partnering with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team at the 2024 Tokyo E-Prix," says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. "The incredible speeds of the Gen3 racecars are only matched by the unprecedented throughput of Cato SASE Cloud. With 10 Gbps, we enable enterprises to replace their data center firewalls and enjoy all the benefits of a true, cloud-native SASE platform."

Cato SASE Speed Record Up to 3x Other SASE Solutions on the Grid

As SASE continues its upmarket movement, higher capacity connections become essential for meeting various business needs such as bandwidth-intensive applications (cloud storage and backup, disaster recovery), hybrid clouds connecting two parts of the data center for inter-application processing, and large campuses.

To meet those challenges, Cato is introducing 10 Gbps throughput on a single, encrypted tunnel. The doubling of Cato Cloud Interconnect and Cato Socket performance comes without costly hardware upgrades, typical of appliance-based architectures. Compute-intensive operations that usually degrade edge appliance performance — packet encryption/decryption, security inspection, and the like — are handled by multiple Cato Single Pass Processing Engine (SPACE) cores, concurrently processing real-time traffic within Cato PoPs (Points of Presence). Parallel network flow processing is also enabled within the Cato Socket to maximize throughput end-to-end.

By contrast, SASE solutions implemented as virtual machines (VMs) in the cloud or modified web proxies remain limited to under 2 Gbps of throughput for a single tunnel. Appliance-based SASE

solutions top out at just under 3 Gbps. The lower throughputs force enterprises to artificially split traffic within locations across multiple tunnels from the edge appliance to the SASE PoP, a layer of complexity and risk that does not exist in Cato SASE Cloud.

Tokyo: A Place for Fast Cars and Fast Networks

The 2024 Tokyo E-Prix is the perfect venue to highlight Cato's breakthrough performance. In the fast-paced world of Formula E, every second counts. The sport is intensively data-driven, where teams rely on their IT networks to analyze data and make critical, split-second strategy decisions to achieve a winning edge. Multiple computers in the car produce 100 to 500 billion data points per event, with more than 400 gigabytes of data generated and sent back to the cloud for analysis.

With 16 E-Prix this season, many in regions lacking Tokyo's developed infrastructure, the ABB FIA Formula E Word Championship presents an incredible networking and security stress test. Cato SASE Cloud provides fast, secure, and reliable access to the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, regardless of location.

Tokyo, Osaka, and soon Sapporo form the three PoP locations within Japan. Within Tokyo, three Cato PoPs service the region; another two PoPs service Osaka. A sixth PoP is opening in Sapporo. Should users or locations lose access to any one PoP, they would immediately fail over to one of the other PoPs in Japan, providing the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team and all Cato customers with incredibly reliable access in Tokyo – and across the globe.

To learn more about Cato SASE Cloud, visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com/platform/

To learn more about Cato's partnership with the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com/porsche-formula-e-team/.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks is the leader in SASE, delivering enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

SOURCE Cato Networks