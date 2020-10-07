CBD Best Review Announces Best Selling Products During COVID-19 Crisis

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Best Review, the leading CBD Review site, has announced today the publication of a new article detailing consumer spending habits since the coronavirus (COVID-19) emerged as a threat. The data indicates that consumers are looking for alternative and practical ways of staying healthy at home, as well as treating the tremendous overload of anxiety and depression they are experiencing.

Studies show that cannabidiol (CBD) may help relieve these symptoms and others, such as insomnia, pain , and inflammation. Rather than numbing their discomfort, it appears more people than ever are experimenting with natural options.

The piece reveals that while many new CBD brands have launched into the marketplace, consumers remain careful to choose products from safe and transparent brands that conduct extensive product testing.

Six CBD product categories were evaluated. The entire list is featured on CBD Best Review. Here's a sneak peek:

Top Sellers in the CBD Oils Category included Charlotte's Web Original Formula and cbdMD's 750 mg CBD Tincture. Three other brands were also featured. The CBD oils category also covered tinctures, extracts, and drops.

CBD topicals have become wildly popular, with the most sought-after including CBDistillery's CBD Relief Stick and Try The CBD's CBD Rescue Butter. For the full list of best-selling topicals, have a look at the report.

Foods and Beverages containing CBD (also called edibles ) are becoming increasingly popular among buyers, with formulas like Charlotte's Web Sleep Gummies and Daytrip Hemp-Infused Sparkling Water trending.

The statistics showed that more and more consumers are interested in the portability and convenience of CBD capsules , with Joy Organics' and Sunsoil's CBD Softgels making the list.

The reports also clearly illustrate that people have not forgotten about their four-legged companions, as sales of CBD pet products continue to increase. CBD Pure's CBD Pet 100 was a favorite option, as was cbdMD's Pet CBD Oil Tincture for Dogs.

The data demonstrate that while sexual wellness products containing CBD are still in the early stages, momentum is gaining. Customers were most curious about the brands Foria Wellness, Ananda Hemp, and Go Love. For more details, visit CBD Best Review .

Contact Information

Shimon Constante

CBD Best Review

[email protected]

SOURCE CBD Best Review