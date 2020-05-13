Centrical Announces Integration with Microsoft Teams

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centrical, provider of a holistic employee engagement and real-time performance management platform for Fortune 500 companies, today announced an integration with Microsoft Teams, Microsoft's unified communications and collaboration hub. Organizations on Teams will now be able to use Centrical to motivate, train, and help employees set and pursue performance goals directly from the Microsoft platform.

"A major operational challenge the COVID-19 pandemic has created for large businesses is being able to manage the experience and performance of the great number of employees now working from home. The integration of Centrical with Microsoft Teams helps solves that, easily and effectively," said Gal Rimon, Centrical's Founder and CEO. "Centrical for Teams helps to create a 'new normal' for connecting employees with their managers, to each other, aligning on goals as well as having the drive to perform."

The Centrical for Teams integration provides companies with a proven-effective way to create a routine for employees' new workstyle but with familiar elements they will find reassuring. Leaderboards, challenges, and missions are all there as is the ability to recognize and reward stellar performance. In addition, Centrical's structured and closed-loop communications capability makes conversations between managers and employees highly productive, even if they're miles apart. Along with that, it lets organizations rapidly reskill or upskill employees to handle shifting roles and responsibilities by way of quickly deployed remote learning programs.

Performance Management on Teams

"The Centrical integration adds a layer of employee performance management capabilities that makes Microsoft Teams even more beneficial for organizations," said Mike Ammerlaan, director, Microsoft 365 Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. "Centrical on Teams keeps remote employees focused on their goals, maintain their skills, or develop new ones and allows for peer recognition, a valuable way to keep employees connected to each other."

A compelling aspect of the Centrical for Teams integration is the Centrical Bot. It allows for automated push notifications with user interactivity for things like daily updates on scores or KPI results, and reminders to complete learning activities. It also lets polling be conducted so businesses can quickly grasp the mindset of employees – either company-wide, at the unit level or individually. In addition, users can share badges they've earned in their Teams channels to earn recognition for their efforts from peers and managers.

The Centrical Bot can also act as a focal point for gamified performance challenges and microlearning. The data from those and other activities using game mechanics can be pushed to the Centrical platform where it can be used to assign points for achieving KPIs, completing learning activities or correctly answering quizzes – creating a helpful, fun competition that encourages participation.

An Improved Employee Experience

This integration brings to Teams the powerful blend of real-time performance management and personalized microlearning with advanced gamification, uniquely offered by the Centrical platform. It enhances the employee experience on Teams in terms of engagement, learning, and performance through these features and functions that are part of the integration.

Performance Learning Engagement Leaderboards Personalized microlearning Personalized competitions Group challenges Quizzes Badges Levels Simulations Virtual store KPI tracker Puzzles Instant messaging Manager evaluations Content in a variety of formats Community board Personalized training

Kudos

Each integration is supported by a dedicated Centrical expert on the company's Customer Success team to ensure an effortless and error-free deployment and utilization. The Centrical for Teams integration is Microsoft-approved. To download it or get further information, please visit the Microsoft AppSource at https://bit.ly/3dwCjt9.

About Centrical

Centrical employee engagement and performance management solutions help companies motivate employees to exceed their own KPIs. It does this by blending advanced gamification with personalized microlearning and real-time employee performance management. Centrical's platform produces improvements like +12% employee productivity, +20% average deal values, +30% faster onboarding, and +12% customer satisfaction KPI for multinational enterprises like Microsoft, Novartis, Synchrony Financial, Teleperformance, and Unilever among others. Centrical's technology platform can be easily integrated with all leading enterprise systems. The company has offices in New York, and Ra'anana, Israel. For more information please visit www.centrical.com.

