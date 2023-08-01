Ceragon Networks Reports 22% Growth in Second Quarter and Raises Full Year Guidance

Company Generates $2.1 Million in GAAP Net Income and Positive Free Cash Flow

Raises Full Year Revenue Outlook to $334 - $348 Million

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, August 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $86.2 million

Operating income of $5.7 million on a GAAP basis, or $7.4 million on a non-GAAP basis; The non-GAAP operating income excludes an $0.9 million restructuring charge related to European operations.

EPS of $0.02 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.05 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q2 2023 Business Highlights:

Book-to-bill above 1 on a quarterly and trailing 12-month basis

Ceragon won a multi-year contract worth up to $4.2 million with the City of Cincinnati to upgrade its public safety network

North America :

- Nearly matched India in Q2 bookings, with bookings increasing nearly 10% sequentially compared to Q1

- Continued strong revenue in Q2



India :

- Strongest region in terms of Q2 bookings and revenue

- Strong demand for ongoing 4G network and 5G network rollouts

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon delivered strong double digit year-over-year revenue growth, margin expansion and solid profitability in the second quarter. During the quarter, we again recorded bookings that exceeded our revenue levels which improved our visibility into the third quarter and strengthened our confidence for the full year. We have not seen any signs of a slowdown or changes in demand across our customer base and remain focused on our operational execution as well as efforts to enhance our product portfolio including new product line based on system-on-a-chip technology."

"Demand in key geographies remains robust, and we continue to deliver solid execution," Arazi added. "Our year-to-date performance and improved visibility into the third quarter has given us the confidence to increase our full-year guidance and narrow the range to increase the midpoint."

Primary Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $86.2 million, up 21.9% from $70.7 million in Q2 2022 and up 3.3% from $83.4 million in Q1 2023.

Gross profit was $30.4 million, giving us a gross margin of 35.2%, compared with a gross margin of 30.3% in Q2 2022 and 33.8% in Q1 2023.

Operating income (loss) was $5.7 million compared with $(0.3) million for Q2 2022 and $4.7 million for Q1 2023.

Net Income (loss) was $2.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share compared with $(1.5) million, or $(0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2022 and $2.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q1 2023.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 35.3%, operating profit was $7.4 million, and net income was $4.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $26.4 million at March 31, 2023.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:

Q2 2023 India 31% North America 26% Latin America 15% Europe 12% APAC 11% Africa 5%

Outlook

Ceragon management increased full-year revenue guidance to $334 million to $348 million, up from prior guidance of $325 - $345 million and expects full-year non-GAAP profitability. Our guidance is based on current visibility and assumes normal conversion of bookings to revenue. Our revenue target for fiscal 2027 is approximately $500 million, and we also target increasing our gross margins to at least 34-36% over the same period.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join us live, a recording of the call will be available on our website at www.ceragon.com within 24 hours after the call.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs, substantial losses incurred and negative cash flows generated, which, if continue, may significantly adversely impact our results of operations and cash flow; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely ulfil our customer commitments; risks associated with inaccurate forecasts or business changes, which may expose us to inventory-related losses on inventory purchased by our contract manufacturers and other suppliers, to increased expenses should unexpected production ramp up be required, or to write off to parts of our inventory, which would increase our cost of revenues; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operation, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on May 1, 2023, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the SEC.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 86,151 $ 70,674 $ 169,560 $ 140,993 Cost of revenues 55,795 49,268 111,028 100,250 Gross profit 30,356 21,406 58,532 40,743 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 7,812 7,527 15,750 14,292 Sales and Marketing 9,778 9,362 19,974 18,134 General and administrative 6,218 4,840 11,542 9,898 Restructuring and related charges 897 - 897 - Total operating expenses $ 24,705 $ 21,729 $ 48,163 $ 42,324 Operating income (loss) 5,651 (323) 10,369 (1,581) Financial expenses and others, net 1,886 757 3,344 1,516 Income (loss) before taxes 3,765 (1,080) 7,025 (3,097) Taxes on income 1,677 440 2,969 711 Net income (loss) $ 2,088 $ (1,520) $ 4,056 $ (3,808) Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 $ (0.05) Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 $ (0.05) Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income

(loss) per share 84,365,168 84,019,188 84,359,762 83,989,766 Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net income

(loss) per share 85,312,954 84,019,188 85,152,634 83,989,766

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Unaudited Audited CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,529 $ 22,948 Trade receivables, net 107,592 100,034 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 15,813 15,756 Inventories 67,836 72,009 Total current assets 215,770 210,747 NON-CURRENT ASSETS: Severance pay and pension fund 4,705 4,633 Property and equipment, net 30,494 29,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets 16,724 17,962 Intangible assets, net 9,027 8,208 Other non-current assets 17,744 18,312 Total non-current assets 78,694 78,571 Total assets $ 294,464 $ 289,318 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 62,769 $ 67,384 Deferred revenues 3,104 3,343 Short-term loans 39,550 37,500 Operating lease liabilities 3,246 3,745 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 23,565 20,864 Total current liabilities 132,234 132,836 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Accrued severance pay and pensions 9,054 9,314 Deferred revenues 12,170 11,545 Other long-term payables 2,797 2,653 Operating lease liabilities 11,827 13,187 Total long-term liabilities 35,848 36,699 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Share capital: Ordinary shares 224 224 Additional paid-in capital 434,221 432,214 Treasury shares at cost (20,091) (20,091) Other comprehensive loss (10,620) (11,156) Accumulated deficits (277,352) (281,408) Total shareholders' equity 126,382 119,783 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 294,464 $ 289,318

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,088 $ (1,520) $ 4,056 $ (3,808) Adjustments required to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,582 2,834 5,135 5,775 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net 20 2 30 20 Stock-based compensation expense 808 689 1,977 1,435 Decrease in accrued severance pay and pensions, net (280) (296) (344) (369) Increase in trade receivables, net (6,620) (2,609) (6,910) (4,173) Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and

prepaid expenses (including other long term assets) (445) (1,278) 551 (3,056) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 886 892 1,897 1,873 Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 893 (3,102) 4,059 449 Increase (decrease) in trade payables 2,835 3,103 (3,955) 1,339 Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued

expenses (including other long term liabilities) 2,620 (433) 2,326 (1,706) Decrease in operating lease liability (1,152) (2,666) (2,518) (4,071) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (1,054) 1,211 386 1,303 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 3,181 $ (3,173) $ 6,690 $ (4,989) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment, net (2,330) (2,845) (5,472) (5,368) Purchase of intangible assets, net (549) (234) (1,837) (437) Net cash used in investing activities $ (2,879) $ (3,079) $ (7,309) $ (5,805) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of options 30 32 30 113 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net (2,300) 4,950 2,050 17,100 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (2,270) $ 4,982 $ 2,080 $ 17,213 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 74 $ (98) $ 120 $ 94 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,894) $ (1,368) $ 1,581 $ 6,513 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,423 24,960 22,948 17,079 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 24,529 $ 23,592 $ 24,529 $ 23,592

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP cost of revenues $ 55,795 $ 49,268 $ 111,028 $ 100,250 Stock based compensation expenses (46) (125) (225) (257) Changes in indirect tax positions (2) (1) (3) (1) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 55,747 $ 49,142 $ 110,800 $ 99,992 GAAP gross profit $ 30,356 $ 21,406 $ 58,532 $ 40,743 Gross profit adjustments 48 126 228 258 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 30,404 $ 21,532 $ 58,760 $ 41,001 GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,812 $ 7,527 $ 15,750 $ 14,292 Stock based compensation expenses (232) (34) (478) (20) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,580 $ 7,493 $ 15,272 $ 14,272 GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 9,778 $ 9,362 $ 19,974 $ 18,134 Stock based compensation expenses (363) (302) (739) (579) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 9,415 $ 9,060 $ 19,235 $ 17,555 GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 6,218 $ 4,840 $ 11,542 $ 9,898 Retired CEO compensation - - - 96 Stock based compensation expenses (167) (228) (535) (579) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 6,051 $ 4,612 $ 11,007 $ 9,415 GAAP Restructuring and related charges $ 897 $ - $ 897 $ - Restructuring (897) - (897) - Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges $ - $ - $ - $ - GAAP operating income (loss) $ 5,651 $ (323) $ 10,369 $ (1,581) Stock based compensation expenses 808 689 1,977 1,435 Changes in indirect tax positions 2 1 3 1 Restructuring and related charges 897 - 897 - Retired CEO compensation - - - (96) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 7,358 $ 367 $ 13,246 $ (241) GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 1,886 $ 757 $ 3,344 $ 1,516 Leases – financial income 285 1,774 643 2,199 Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net $ 2,171 $ 2,531 $ 3,987 $ 3,715 GAAP Tax expenses $ 1,677 $ 440 $ 2,969 $ 711 Non cash tax adjustments (890) (136) (1,743) (346) Non-GAAP Tax expenses $ 787 $ 304 $ 1,226 $ 365

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,088 $ (1,520) $ 4,056 $ (3,808) Stock based compensation expenses 808 689 1,977 1,435 Changes in indirect tax positions 2 1 3 1 Leases – financial income (285) (1,774) (643) (2,199) Retired CEO compensation - - - (96) Restructuring and related charges 897 - 897 - Non-cash tax adjustments 890 136 1,743 346 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,400 $ (2,468) $ 8,033 $ (4,321) GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 $ (0.05) GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 $ (0.05) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.05 $ (0.03) $ 0.09 $ (0.05) Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

basic net income (loss) per share 84,365,168 84,019,188 84,359,762 83,989,766 Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP

diluted net income (loss) per share 85,312,954 84,019,188 85,152,634 83,989,766 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP

diluted net income (loss) per share 86,747,484 84,019,188 86,729,802 83,989,766

Ceragon Investor & Media Contact:

Rob Fink or Bob Meyers

FNK IR

Tel. 1+646-809-4048

[email protected].com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1704355/Ceragon_Networks_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.