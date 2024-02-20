Ceragon Reports 20% Growth in the Fourth Quarter of 2023; Exceeds Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Company Guides for Double Digit Growth; Targeting to Further Penetrate Private Network Markets

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year period ended December 31, 2023.

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $90.4 million , up 20% year-over-year

, up 20% year-over-year Siklu acquisition, which closed on December 4, 2023 , contributed modestly to quarterly revenue, in-line with expectations

, contributed modestly to quarterly revenue, in-line with expectations Operating income of $4.2 million on a GAAP basis, or $7.8 million on a non-GAAP basis

on a GAAP basis, or on a non-GAAP basis Net loss of $(1.2) million on a GAAP basis, and net income of $3.7 million on a non-GAAP basis

on a GAAP basis, and net income of on a non-GAAP basis EPS of $(0.01) per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.04 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

FY 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues of $347.2 million , up 18% year-over-year, exceeding full-year guidance

, up 18% year-over-year, exceeding full-year guidance Ceragon would have achieved the higher-end of its full-year revenue guidance even without contribution from Siklu

Operating income of $21.2 million on a GAAP basis, or a record $29.0 million on a non-GAAP basis

on a GAAP basis, or a record on a non-GAAP basis Net income of $6.2 million on a GAAP basis, and $16.7 million on a non-GAAP basis

on a GAAP basis, and on a non-GAAP basis EPS of $0.07 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.20 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q4 2023 Business Highlights:

Completed the acquisition of Siklu, expanding presence in North America and augmenting Ceragon's offering in the Fixed Wireless Access market

and augmenting Ceragon's offering in the Fixed Wireless Access market North America : Continued strong bookings, supported by demand for 5G capabilities from Tier-1 customers and increased footprint with private network customers Fourth consecutive quarter of revenues exceeding $20 million

India : Continued strong bookings, including initial orders from the approximately $150 million project from global integrator, in support of a network modernization project for a Tier 1 Operator Strongest region in terms of revenue, with record quarterly revenue since Q2 2018



Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "Ceragon delivered revenue growth that exceeded our full-year outlook and record full-year non-GAAP operating income. We are encouraged with the recent acquisition of Siklu bolstering our position in the fastest-growing verticals of our market, and continued strong demand for our solutions. In our two key markets, North America and India, we continue to experience strong demand and we remain optimistic that these markets will continue to drive our growth. During 2023, we expanded our presence in the private network market, establishing a scalable foundation for continued growth."

"We have also reached the point where we can unlock meaningful operating leverage," continued Arazi. "Our non-GAAP gross margins in the quarter exceeded 35%, and we delivered record levels of annual non-GAAP operating profit. Ceragon has also generated significant full-year free cash flow, enabling us to continue enhancing our product portfolio while growing our profitability."

Primary Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results:

Revenues were $90.4 million, up 20% from $75.5 million in Q4 2022 and up 3.6% from $87.3 million in Q3 2023.

Gross profit was $31.1 million, giving us a gross margin of 34.4%, compared to gross margin of 32.5% in Q4 2022 and 34.7% in Q3 2023.

Operating income was $4.2 million compared to $(10.6) million for Q4 2022 and $6.7 million for Q3 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included expenses related to the acquisition of Siklu and the consolidation of Siklu results since closing on December 4, 2023.

Net income (loss) was $(1.2) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to $(15.0) million, or $(0.18) per diluted share for Q4 2022 and $3.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for Q3 2023.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 35.1%, operating profit was $7.8 million, and net income of $3.7 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. Management continues to expect Siklu to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings by the second-half of 2024.

Primary Full-Year 2023 unaudited Financial Results:

Revenues were $347.2 million, up 18% from $295.2 million in 2022.

Gross profit was $119.9 million, giving us a gross margin of 34.5%, compared to a gross margin of 31.5% in 2022.

Operating income (loss) was $21.2 million compared to $(10.9) million for 2022.

Net income (loss) was $6.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to $(19.7) million, or $(0.23) per diluted share for 2022.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 34.8%, operating profit was $29.0 million, and net income was $16.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $28.2 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $22.9 million at December 31, 2022.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:



Q4 2023 India 34 % North America 27 % Latin America 13 % Europe 11 % Africa 8 % APAC 7 %

Outlook

For 2024, management expects:

Revenue of $385 million to $405 million , representing growth of 11% to 17% compared to 2023 revenue. This guidance includes the contribution from Siklu, which was acquired in December 2023 .

to , representing growth of 11% to 17% compared to 2023 revenue. This guidance includes the contribution from Siklu, which was acquired in . Non-GAAP operating margins are targeted to be at least 10% at the mid-point of the revenue guidance.

As a result, management expects increased non-GAAP profit and positive free cash flow for the full year of 2024.

Conference Call

The Company will host a Zoom web conference today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session for the investment community.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant information will be sent upon registration.

If you are unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on our website at www.ceragon.com within 24 hours after the call.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



































Revenues

$ 90,359

$ 75,531

$ 347,179

$ 295,173 Cost of revenues

59,296

50,999

227,310

202,110

















Gross profit

31,063

24,532

119,869

93,063

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

9,070

8,080

32,274

29,690 Sales and Marketing

10,544

8,998

40,577

35,795 General and administrative

6,445

17,826

23,793

34,295 Restructuring and related charges

-

-

897

- Acquisition and integration-related charges

835

-

1,118

- Other operating expenses (*)

-

249

-

4,220

















Total operating expenses

26,894

35,153

98,659

104,000

















Operating income (loss)

4,169

(10,621)

21,210

(10,937)

















Financial expenses and others, net

3,402

3,012

8,468

6,306

















Income (loss) before taxes

767

(13,633)

12,742

(17,243)

















Taxes on income

1,970

1,385

6,522

2,446

















Net income (loss)

$ (1,203)

$ (15,018)

$ 6,220

$ (19,689)

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.18)

$ 0.07

$ (0.23) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

85,054,173

84,347,548

84,617,774

84,132,982 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ (0.01)

$ (0.18)

$ 0.07

$ (0.23) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

85,054,173

84,347,548

85,482,626

84,132,982

















(*) Hostile attempt related costs.

















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)













December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,237

$ 22,948 Trade receivables, net

104,321

100,034 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

16,571

15,756 Inventories

68,811

72,009









Total current assets

217,940

210,747









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Severance pay and pension fund

4,985

4,633 Property and equipment, net

30,659

29,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets

18,837

17,962 Intangible assets, net

16,401

8,208 Goodwill

7,749

- Other non-current assets

1,954

18,312









Total non-current assets

80,585

78,571









Total assets

$ 298,525

$ 289,318









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

67,032

67,384 Deferred revenues

5,507

3,343 Short-term loans

32,600

37,500 Operating lease liabilities

3,889

3,745 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

23,925

20,864









Total current liabilities

132,953

132,836









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

9,399

9,314 Deferred revenues

670

11,545 Other long-term payables

7,768

2,653 Operating lease liabilities

13,716

13,187









Total long-term liabilities

31,553

36,699









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

222

224 Additional paid-in capital

437,161

432,214 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(8,085)

(11,156) Accumulated deficit

(275,188)

(281,408)









Total shareholders' equity

134,019

119,783









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 298,525

$ 289,318

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited, U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)









Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ (1,203)

$ (15,018)

$ 6,220

$ (19,689) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,466

2,622

9,967

11,040 Loss from sale of property and equipment, net -

-

61

20 Stock-based compensation expense 938

958

3,964

3,560 Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay and pensions, net 88

245

(267)

(445) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net 1,856

15,942

(2,370)

18,428 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivable and prepaid

expenses (including other long term assets) 15,085

1,414

16,994

(345) Decrease (increase) in inventory 4,681

(7,845)

6,303

(11,155) Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 794

845

3,781

3,571 Increase in trade payables (1,121)

(5,191)

(1,847)

(2,018) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and accrued

expenses (including other long term liabilities) (2,720)

(2,190)

1,677

(4,154) Decrease in operating lease liability (73)

(779)

(4,034)

(5,937) Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (9,830)

494

(9,562)

2,229 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,961

$ (8,503)

$ 30,887

$ (4,895) Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment, net (2,548)

(1,432)

(9,955)

(10,464) Purchases of intangible assets (661)

(697)

(2,944)

(1,957) Payments made in connection with business acquisitions, net

of acquired cash (7,971)

-

(7,971)

- Net cash used in investing activities $ (11,180)

$ (2,129)

$ (20,870)

$ (12,421)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 9

-

39

410 Proceeds from (repayments of) bank credits and loans, net (5,600)

7,600

(4,900)

22,700 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (5,591)

$ 7,600

$ (4,861)

$ 23,110 Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ 81

$ 16

$ 133

$ 75 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (5,729)

$ (3,016)

$ 5,289

$ 5,869 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 33,966

25,964

22,948

17,079 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 28,237

$ 22,948

$ 28,237

$ 22,948



















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data (Unaudited)











Three months ended

Year ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



























GAAP cost of revenues $ 59,296

$ 50,999

$ 227,310

$ 202,110

Stock-based compensation expenses

(115)



(169)



(482)



(587)

Changes in indirect tax positions

-



(279)



(3)



(281)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(57)



-



(57)



-

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination*

(525)



-



(525)



-

Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 58,599

$ 50,551

$ 226,243

$ 201,242



























GAAP gross profit $ 31,063

$ 24,532

$ 119,869

$ 93,063

Stock-based compensation expenses

115



169



482



587

Changes in indirect tax positions

-



279



3



281

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

57



-



57



-

Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination

525



-



525



-

Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,760

$ 24,980

$ 120,936

$ 93,931



























GAAP Research and development expenses $ 9,070

$ 8,080

$ 32,274

$ 29,690

Stock-based compensation expenses

(156)



(217)



(828)



(405)

Loss from termination of joint development agreement

(1,199)



-



(1,199)



-

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $ 7,715

$ 7,863

$ 30,247

$ 29,285



























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 10,544

$ 8,998

$ 40,577

$ 35,795

Stock-based compensation expenses

(320)



(393)



(1,416)



(1,355)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(49)



-



(49)



-

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses $ 10,175

$ 8,605

$ 39,112

$ 34,440



























GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 6,445

$ 17,826

$ 23,793

$ 34,295

Stock-based compensation expenses

(347)



(179)



(1,238)



(1,213)

Retired CEO compensation

-



-



-



96

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses $ 6,098

$ 17,647

$ 22,555

$ 33,178



























GAAP Restructuring and related charges $ -

$ -

$ 897

$ -

Restructuring and related charges

-



-



(897)



-

Non-GAAP restructuring and related charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

GAAP Acquisition and integration-related charges $ 835

$ -

$ 1,118

$ -

Acquisition and integration-related

(835)



-



(1,118)



-

Non-GAAP acquisition and integration-related charges $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -



























GAAP Other operating expenses $ -

$ 249

$ -

$ 4,220

Hostile attempt related costs

-



(249)



-



(4,220)

Non-GAAP other operating expenses $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -





















































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 4,169

$ (10,621)

$ 21,210

$ (10,937) Stock-based compensation expenses





938



958



3,964



3,560 Changes in indirect tax positions





-



279



3



281 Amortization of acquired intangible assets





106



-



106



- Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination*





525



-



525



- Loss from termination of joint development agreement





1,199



-



1,199



- Retired CEO compensation





-



-



-



(96) Hostile attempt related costs





-



249



-



4,220 Restructuring and other charges





-



-



897



- Acquisition and integration-related charges





835



-



1,118



- Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$ 7,772

$ (9,135)

$ 29,022

$ (2,972)



























GAAP financial expenses and others, net



$ 3,402

$ 3,012

$ 8,468

$ 6,306 Non-cash revaluation associated with acquisition





(110)



-



(110)



- Leases – financial income (expenses)





(754)



(154)



253



2,278 Non-GAAP financial expenses & others, net



$ 2,538

$ 2,858

$ 8,611

$ 8,584



























GAAP Tax expenses



$ 1,970

$ 1,385

$ 6,522

$ 2,446 Non-cash tax adjustments





(478)



(851)



(2,851)



(1,278) Non-GAAP Tax expenses



$ 1,492

$ 534

$ 3,671

$ 1,168































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss)



$ (1,203)

$ (15,018)

$ 6,220

$ (19,689) Stock-based compensation expenses





938



958



3,964



3,560 Changes in indirect tax positions





-



279



3



281 Amortization of acquired intangible assets





106



-



106



- Excess cost on acquired inventory in business combination*





525



-



525



- Loss from termination of joint development agreement





1,199



-



1,199



- Retired CEO compensation





-



-



-



(96) Hostile attempt related costs





-



249



-



4,220 Restructuring and other charges





-



-



897



- Acquisition and integration-related charges





835



-



1,118



- Non-cash revaluation associated with acquisition





110



-



110



- Non-cash tax adjustments





478



851



2,851



1,278 Leases – financial income (expenses)





754



154



(253)



(2,278) Non-GAAP net income (loss)



$ 3,742

$ (12,527)

$ 16,740

$ (12,724)



























GAAP Basic net income (loss) per share



$ (0.01)

$ (0.18)

$ 0.07

$ (0.23) GAAP Diluted net income (loss) per share



$ (0.01)

$ (0.18)

$ 0.07

$ (0.23) Non GAAP Diluted net income (loss) per share (**)



$ 0.04

$ (0.15)

$ 0.20

$ (0.15) (*) Consists of charges to cost of revenues for the difference between the fair value of acquired inventory in business combination, which was recorded at fair value, and the actual cost of this inventory, which impacts the Company's gross profit.

(**) Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share is the same as in GAAP

