Ceragon Signs an Agreement with a Global Integrator Valued at Approximately $150 Million to Modernize a Tier 1 Operator Network in India

Ceragon acquires new customer in India set to deploy its new, innovative ultra-compact energy-efficient radio in tens of thousands of new sites, including managed services

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced it has signed an agreement with a global integrator, in support of a network modernization project for a Tier 1 Operator in India. As stipulated in the agreement, Ceragon will support a massive modernization project focused on upgrading existing network capabilities, expanding capacity, improving country-wide connectivity, and delivering services that meet, and even exceed, India's growing needs.

This brand-new customer of Ceragon will be the first to deploy its newest solutions. The agreement, valued at approximately $150 million, comprises planning, product delivery and deployment services, as well as a multi-year contract for Ceragon's Managed Services that covers day-to-day monitoring, management, and maintenance oversite of the microwave and mmW (millimeter wave) network. The actual value of the agreement may vary by an increase or decrease of up to 25%, depending upon the actual deployment requirements during project roll-out. Ceragon is expected to begin delivery and deployment of the new sites in Q2 of 2024. Deployment is expected to complete within 7-9 quarters, with approximately 75% of the project value expected to be recognized in this timeframe. The remaining approximately 25% of the contract value is for Managed Services & Maintenance and is expected to start being recognized within a year from deployment, respectively.

Ceragon collaborated with a large Global Integrator, that is overseeing the multi-billion network modernization project for the Tier 1 Operator. The integrator worked with Ceragon to ensure the microwave and mmW solution portion met the stringent Tier 1 Operator's requirements. All new microwave sites will utilize Ceragon's new ultra-compact, energy-efficient all-outdoor radio. In addition, several thousand mmW sites will be deployed using Ceragon's E-Band product.

Doron Arazi, Ceragon CEO, commented, "The scale and scope of this project reaffirms Ceragon's strong brand recognition as an innovative and trustworthy partner in the wireless transport space. We are excited to take part in providing the citizens of India with the future-friendly connectivity they need."

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

