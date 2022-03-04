Checkmarx Featured on CRN's 2022 Security 100 List

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkmarx , the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its annual Security 100 list and The 20 Coolest Web, Application and Email Security Companies Of 2022 . These lists recognize leading IT channel security leaders that bring a combination of channel focus and trailblazing, innovative technology to solution providers.

As development environments continue to evolve and grow in complexity, Checkmarx is working to drastically reduce risks by delivering seamless security management from app setup to deployment, to day-to-day management. Integrating and automating directly into DevOps processes through its Cloud Native AST platform or as a standalone offering, the company's SAST, SCA, Container, Infrastructure as Code, IAST and Codebashing solutions let developers address security flaws more quickly. This enables organizations to confidently manage and mitigate more securely in less time.

Recipients chosen for this year's Security 100 list have been specifically selected by CRN editors for their outstanding channel-focused security offerings across five categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint and Managed Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence. This list serves as a comprehensive guide for solution providers, helping them to identify the top security vendors to team with as they build innovative solutions for their customers.

"Checkmarx is proud to have been named to be honored again by CRN," said Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO of Checkmarx. "Our mission is, and will always remain, to empower organizations to make software and security inseparable. More than ever, organizations need centralized tools and processes that make security simple and highly effective. We hope that our advancements in application security will have a lasting impact on the ways that developers secure the code that the world relies upon."

"With all the unexpected changes organizations have faced since the beginning of COVID-19, security still remains the most critical factor in business today. This year's Security 100 list acknowledges industry-leading companies that deliver pioneering security offerings to the IT channel that can withstand a wide range of threats. These companies are laying the groundwork for the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.

The 2022 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2022 print issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world's developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, we provide the industry's most comprehensive solutions, giving development and security teams unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs, and infrastructure as code. Over 1,600 customers, including half of the Fortune 50, trust our security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

SOURCE Checkmarx