Cipia to unveil its in-cabin product innovations at upcoming CES 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI and computer vision based in-cabin automotive solutions provider, is pleased to announce its return to the forefront of the 2024 Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2024), with a booth and demo car at the LVCC North Hall. CES is one of the largest technology and automotive exhibitions in the world, taking place in Las Vegas, January 9-12, 2024.

Cipia is set to unveil its latest innovations during the event, featuring advancements in Cipia's market leading Driver Sense, driver monitoring system (DMS), and Cabin Sense, interior and occupancy monitoring system (OMS), which was recently awarded a design win by a US Electric Vehicle OEM. Cipia will also showcase Cipia-FS10 Plus, the latest version of the company's aftermarket device, providing a safety-focused video telematics and driver monitoring system for commercial fleets. Further updates on the CES participation to be provided closer to the date.

Cipia executives, alongside product and sales experts, will be present at the conference to demonstrate the technology and meet with leading industry stakeholders, customers, investors, and other participants. Cipia's booth will be located at the LVCC North Hall, booth number 11043. It is recommended to set a meeting in advance — this can be done by emailing: [email protected]

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a safety-focused video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets. Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today. To date, Cipia holds 57 design wins, over 14 platforms, across 9 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

