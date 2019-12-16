Cognata Selected by Innoviz to Test and Validate LiDAR Sensor Suite

The selection brings Cognata's industry-leading realism to one of the most demanding sensor applications in automated driving.

LiDAR is one of the most important and most advanced sensors on an automated vehicle. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors provide a comprehensive 3D image of the world around the car, which is needed for automated driving. Total demand for high-resolution LiDAR is expected to grow 70x by 20231.

Simulation provides the only environment where this fast-paced LiDAR technology can be tested and validated extensively for real-life scenarios and challenging edge cases. The diversity of weather and lighting conditions that LiDAR operates in, combined with the unique range and resolution of Innoviz's LiDAR solutions, demands a simulation solution capable of a high level of realism and capacity for enormous scale.

"Cognata is committed to delivering best-in-class simulation for the entire automated driving sensor suite," said Danny Atsmon, CEO of Cognata. "Our simulation platform offers the most precise-level of testing on the market that can replicate the exact sensor responses, down to the fine details."

"Innoviz greatly invests in the design and production of the highest levels of quality, reliability, performance and safety of its products." said Omer Keilaf, co-founder and CEO of Innoviz. "Simulation is key to accelerating the development process while maintaining quality. After an extensive evaluation of solutions, Innoviz has selected Cognata, as it provides the highest level of simulation realism suitable for our needs."

The Israeli innovation ecosystem is one of the most mature technology hubs worldwide and continues to strengthen. With much of the funding focused on automated driving technology, total investment places Israel fourth globally, behind the US, China, and the UK, but notably ahead of traditional automotive centers Germany and Japan.2

"This deal, where the industry leader in high-resolution automotive-grade LiDAR is partnering with the industry leader in automated driving simulation provides further proof of Israel having become a global automotive tech powerhouse." said Alon Atsmon, Chairman, Cognata.

About Cognata

Cognata is a leading global supplier of large-scale automotive simulation for the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle markets. Working with leading automotive technology companies around the world, Cognata's end to end platform accelerates time to market by delivering simulation solutions for the entire automated driving product lifecycle, from training to testing to deployment. For more information, visit http://www.cognata.com.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz is a leading manufacturer of high-performance, solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software that brings vision to the automotive, drone, robotics, mapping and other industries. Innoviz's offerings include InnovizOne, for automotive-grade applications, InnovizPro, which brings vision to various industries, and its perception software, designed to complement the hardware offerings with advanced AI and machine learning-based classification, detection and tracking features. Innoviz is backed by top-tier strategic partners and investors, including Magna International, Samsung, Aptiv, Magma Venture Partners, Vertex Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, China Merchants Capital (SINO-BLR Industrial Investment Fund, L.P.), 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, Naver, Shenzhen Capital Group, New Alliance Capital, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, Phoenix Insurance Company and others. For more information, visit www.innoviz.tech.

