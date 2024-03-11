Compugen Selected for two Oral Presentations at the Keystone Symposium on Cancer Immunotherapy

HOLON, Israel, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (Nasdaq: CGEN) (TASE: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, today announced that it has been selected to give two oral presentations at the Keystone Symposium on Cancer Immunotherapy: Beyond Immune Checkpoint Blockade and Overcoming Resistance, taking place March 17-21, 2024, in Whistler, Canada.

"We are delighted to be selected to give two oral presentations at the upcoming Keystone Symposium on Cancer Immunotherapy this year," said Anat Cohen-Dayag, Ph.D., President, and CEO of Compugen. "We believe our selection to present at a Keystone Symposium reflects the significant discovery, research and development taking place at Compugen as we are working to advance our vision to transform patient lives by developing first-in class therapeutics based on our computational target discovery platform."

Presentation & poster details Oral presentation date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Session title: Novel insights into T Cell Biology Lead author and presenter: Dr. Assaf Menachem, Ph.D., Compugen Presentation & poster title: Unleashing Natural IL-18 Activity Using an Anti-IL-18BP Blocker Antibody Induces Potent Immune

Stimulation and Anti-tumor Effects Poster date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Poster number: Poster #2042







Oral presentation date: Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Oral session title: Progress in Drugging the TIGIT and VISTA Pathways Lead author and presenter: Dr. Zoya Alteber, Ph.D., Compugen Presentation & poster title: PVRIG is Uniquely Expressed in Tumor Dendritic Cell-rich Niches on Stem-like Memory T Cells and

its Blockade May Induce Immune Infiltration and Activation in Non-inflamed Tumors Poster date: Monday, March 18, 2024 Poster number: Poster #1001

The abstracts are available on the publication section of Compugen's website www.cgen.com.

The presentations and posters will be made available on www.cgen.com, on the day of presentation.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable predictive computational discovery capabilities to identify new drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. Compugen has developed two proprietary product candidates: COM701, a potential first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody and COM902, a potential best-in-class antibody targeting TIGIT for the treatment of solid tumors. Compugen also has a clinical stage partnered program, rilvegostomig (previously AZD2936), a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody where the TIGIT component is derived from Compugen's clinical stage anti-TIGIT antibody, COM902, in Phase 3 development by AstraZeneca through a license agreement for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. In addition, Compugen's therapeutic pipeline of early-stage immuno-oncology programs consists of programs aiming to address various mechanisms of immune resistance, of which the most advanced program, in IND enabling studies is COM503, which is licensed to Gilead. COM503 is a potential first-in-class, high affinity antibody which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18, thereby freeing natural IL-18 in the tumor microenvironment to inhibit cancer growth.

