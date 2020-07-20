CRN® Recognizes XM Cyber on the 2020 Emerging Vendors List

HERZLIYA, Israel, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber , the multi-award-winning leader in breach and attack simulation (BAS) advanced cyber risk analytics and cloud security posture management, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named XM Cyber to its 2020 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list honors new, rising technology suppliers that exhibit great promise in shaping the future success of the channel with their dedication to innovation. The list recognizes channel-focused organizations across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), Storage and Networking/Unified Communications.

"Not only is it a great honor for XM Cyber to be included in CRN's list of Emerging Vendors, it's another example of why customers are putting their faith behind us, and prospects are engaging with us," said Noam Erez, Co-founder and CEO, XM Cyber. "This comes on the heels of several other announcements that demonstrate our industry leadership, including a $17M Series B funding round, an integration with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection, and being named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor."

XM Cyber is advancing the security industry with patented products that enable enterprises to automatically and continuously test their security posture. By safely simulating attacks 24/7, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Additionally, recommendations to remediate issues are provided and prioritized based on importance and relation to the customer's most critical assets. By helping businesses to constantly improve their security posture, XM Cyber reduces costs and allows security teams to focus on the most critical issues, all while lowering exposure and risk.

CRN's Emerging Vendors recognizes pioneering technology suppliers in the IT channel that are driving innovation and growth. This list serves as a valuable resource for solution providers in search of the latest technologies.

The Emerging Vendors list is selected by CRN's esteemed editorial team. These vendors are inspiring the IT channel with groundbreaking technologies and best-in-class offerings that are elevating businesses – driving success with solutions built to battle the challenges of the IT channel.

"CRN's 2020 Emerging Vendors list recognizes vendors that are revolutionizing the IT channel with innovative solutions that meet the complex demands of our industry," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "It honors inspirational new vendors that are driving channel growth with state-of-the-art technologies that will continue to shape the channel into the future."

The 2020 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2020 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

