Cybellum Opens a Japanese Office To Address Growing Demand For Its Cyber Digital Twins Platform For Automotive Risk Assessment

TOKYO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leader in Automotive Cybersecurity Risk Assessment, today announced the opening of its Japanese office.

In 2025, the Japanese connected car market is forecasted to reach almost two trillion Japanese yen, growing by almost 15% over the period 2020-2027. However, connected cars, advanced as they are, are prone to cyber-attacks. They rely heavily on software, they are connected to the internet and involve a long list of suppliers, each using its own open source, proprietary and commercial software of choice, operating systems and encryption methods. As a result, automotive manufacturers have very limited visibility into the software that operates their vehicles and needs to be secured.

Cyber attacks on connected cars have increased by 99% in the last year. As a result, in the coming months, new stringent regulations and standards, including UNECE WP29 and ISO/SAE 21434, designed to drive cyber responsibility throughout the automotive supply chain, will be introduced.

Cybellum's Cyber Digital Twins platform addresses the need for risk assessment and compliance with regulations in the automotive industry specifically. The state-of-the-art risk assessment platform allows manufacturers to map and trace hundreds of thousands of potential cyber vulnerabilities in the software that runs a vehicle. It then presents the software 'fix,' to maintain security throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

Given the growing concern about vehicle protection, and with Japan a leading player in the automotive industry, Cybellum has decided to build on the momentum of demand for its risk assessment platform and establish a permanent presence in the country.

The company has appointed Masa Okuda as its Japan country manager. An industry veteran, Okuda-san previously held senior roles at Harman International and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, where he focused on introducing advanced cybersecurity solutions into the market, leading business growth and operational expansion in the region. Okuda-san will be building on the strong relationship Cybellum has established with Japanese leading automotive manufacturers and local partners to continue the company's business expansion.

"We are excited to open an office in Japan, reinforcing our strong foothold in the automotive industry and making a long-term commitment to the Japanese market," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. "Utilizing our Cyber Digital Twins platform manufacturers gain control over their risk assessment and mitigation, from design to production and beyond, ensuring the ongoing security and compliance of their vehicles. This is an exciting era for car manufacturers and Cybellum is happy to expand its operations worldwide and partner with some of the biggest brands in the industry."

** To register for the Cybellum webinar on the pressing challenges of the automotive industry, in Japan and beyond, along with Deloitte Tohmatsu experts, please visit https://security.cybellum.com/cybellum-deloitte-webinar-japanese.

About Cybellum

Cybellum empowers automotive OEMs and suppliers to identify and remediate security risks at scale, throughout the entire vehicle life cycle. Our agentless solution scans embedded software components without needing access to their source code, exposing all cyber vulnerabilities. Manufacturers can then take immediate actions to eliminate any cyber risk in the development and production process, before any harm is done, while continuously monitoring for emerging threats impacting vehicles on the road. Read more at www.cybellum.com.

Media contact:

Adi Bar-Lev

[email protected]

+972-545-330-537

SOURCE Cybellum

Related Links

https://cybellum.com

