CyberMDX Releases 2020 Healthcare Security Vision Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberMDX, a leading healthcare cybersecurity provider delivering visibility and threat prevention for medical devices and clinical networks, today announced the release of the company's 2020 Vision Report. Combining deep industry and cyber expertise, the report distills insights from over a million data points — collected across hundreds of facilities using the CyberMDX solution — to deliver highly impactful recommendations that empower hospitals and medical centers to quickly bolster their cybersecurity posture.

Following 2019, a year that saw the number of cyberattacks in healthcare triple from 2018 — from 15 million breached personal records to over 40 million — the CyberMDX team undertook a project to analyze the most significant healthcare breaches from 2019 as well as CyberMDX field data to gain a clear picture of the threat landscape facing the healthcare industry today.

Some of the key takeaways from the report include:

In the US, hackers find the most success targeting mid-sized or less well-known healthcare organizations outside of the nation's largest population centers

Four months after a vulnerability disclosure, the typical hospital will have patched 40% or fewer of their vulnerable devices

Medical devices are twice as likely as standard network devices to be vulnerable to Bluekeep

Medical devices are up to 5x more likely to be vulnerable to URGENT/11 compared to standard network devices

"To understand the future of healthcare security we must first look at what has allowed attackers to be so successful," said Jon Rabinowitz, VP of Marketing at CyberMDX. "The vast amount of data we analyzed has given us greater insight into the challenges healthcare faces as an industry, and how we can help improve cybersecurity and mitigate future breaches."

To see the full report please click here

