CyberMDX Wins 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that CyberMDX has won the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards in the Leadership category. The industry awards program sought to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe among a growing threat from hackers.

The CyberMDX Healthcare Security Suite provides endpoint visibility, network threat prevention, and operational analytics to any connected medical, IT, or IoT device, with a focus on the healthcare sector. The solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to and prevent cyber incidents and is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy architecture.

"The increasing digitization of healthcare organizations has led to the rise of new challenges and threats that we must account for," said Azi Cohen, CEO of CyberMDX. "We are humbled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a 2020 Fortress Cybersecurity award winner for our leadership in the field. With our Device Centric Risk Management approach, our Healthcare Security Suite offers organizations a layered approach to cyber security that protects each device, driving remediation and mitigation directly on your medical and IoT assets to create the best security possible."

"We are so proud to name CyberMDX as a winner in the 2021 Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, companies like CyberMDX are critical at providing the protection and trust consumers demand."

For information about the CyberMDX please visit www.CyberMDX.com . For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.bintelligence.com/fortress-cyber-security-awards .

About CyberMDX

CyberMDX is an IOT security leader dedicated to protecting the quality care of health delivery worldwide. CyberMDX provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions that support the advancement of The Internet of Medical Things. The CyberMDX solution identifies endpoints and assesses vulnerabilities to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber incidents. Deployed worldwide, CyberMDX is designed to integrate with our customers' existing environments through its scalable, easy-to-deploy and agentless solution.

For more information visit cybermdx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

