Dario Launches Apple iPhone 15 Accessible Smart Blood Glucose Meter

New connectivity expands Dario's advantage with consumer accessibility

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced the launch of a new smart blood sugar meter for Apple iPhone 15 users to support ongoing engagement with new and existing members.

As recently reported, the new iPhone 15 is built with a USB-C charging port, a key element for real-time data capture in Dario's smart blood glucose meter. Dario's new smart blood sugar meter offers iPhone 15 users the same instant connectivity for real-time blood sugar readings as part of their personalized Dario health management experience by giving members a USB-C compatible device.

"Dario is continuously innovating to stay ahead of trends and keep our members connected and on track with their goals. Our new iPhone 15 smart blood sugar meter is just another example of our ability to respond quickly to consumer needs and keep our members engaged over time," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parella

Investor Relations Manager

+315-378-6922

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.