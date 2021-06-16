DarioHealth Expands Footprint in Musculoskeletal Sensor Technologies with the Upright GO S

NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today the launch of the Upright GO S, a new wearable sensor based on the company's pioneering biofeedback technologies to make better back health accessible to more people.

This new product from Upright, by Dario, is part of the company's planned growth strategy for increasing platform membership across both business partnerships and consumer channels. Currently, Dario has more than 185,000 members across its integrated suite of digital therapeutics for chronic and mental health needs.

"One of the strengths of Upright's sensor-based solutions is the successful track record of consumer adoption. The Upright GO S continues that legacy by offering a more affordable option to make digital health solutions accessible to a larger number of people in support of our mission and membership growth strategy," said Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth.

New research published in the journal Demography documents the growing prevalence of chronic back and neck pain in U.S. adults, with the greatest increase in pain affecting those in lower socioeconomic classes.1 Employers are also paying attention, as back pain becomes a significant problem for their populations, especially for employees who spend significant amounts of time sitting. In addition, a recent survey of Upright by Dario users found that 78% agree that the increase in sedentary activities during the day are negatively impacting their health, further illustrating the need for preventative approaches.

The Upright GO S represents an advancement in our sensor technology and addresses the demand for more accessible musculoskeletal care across our consumer base. In addition, the Upright Go S presents an attractive option for cost-conscious consumers which we anticipate will enhance the diversity of the members on our platform. Increased diversity of our membership allows our AI-powered personalization engine to provide more tailored experiences to a broader set of users.

1 Anna Zajacova, Hanna Grol-Prokopczyk, Zachary Zimmer; Pain Trends Among American Adults, 2002–2018: Patterns, Disparities, and Correlates. Demography 1 April 2021; 58 (2): 711–738. doi: https://doi.org/10.1215/00703370-8977691

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic solutions support more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes. Dario offers one of the highest-rated diabetes and hypertension solutions on the market. The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and is rapidly expanding into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve its users' health. Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses that the more it diversifies members across demographics and socio-economic factors, the better informed and less biased the AI-powered personalization engine becomes and its belief that the impact of the last year on people's health is driving incredible demand for more accessible musculoskeletal care across its consumer and client bases. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Suzanne Bedell

VP Marketing

[email protected]

+1-347-767-4220

Media Contact:

Josephine Galatioto

[email protected]

+1-212-845-4262

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.