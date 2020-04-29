DarioHealth Expands Remote Care Offering With Integration of Full-Service Telemedicine

NEW YORK, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in global digital therapeutics (DTx), announced today a new partnership with value-based telemedicine provider MediOrbis to expand Dario's existing service offering with a full suite of telemedicine capabilities for its 50,000 active users.

The decision to expand Dario's remote care services is driven by the increased risk for COVID-19 complications faced by Dario's 50,000 users who depend on Dario's digital platform to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

With Dario's most recent app, users may now access a full complement of physician-directed, patient care from home and other remote locations, a capability necessary in the new healthcare reality of "Stay at Home" regions or quarantine mandated cities.

The MediOrbis platform delivers quality, easily accessible, remote healthcare to patients worldwide through the MySpecialistMD network composed of primary care, specialty care and sub-specialty care physicians on a world-class telemedicine technology platform.

MediOrbis doctors are U.S. board-certified, state-licensed and credentialed in their respective fields from top medical institutions to provides multiple programs and services, including:

● Primary and Acute Care: For urgent medical needs

● Chronic Disease Management: Tools that help manage long term illness such as diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart failure, and asthma

● Specialty Services: Licensed specialists that provide consultations or second opinions regarding complex specialty medical questions

"We are pleased to be able to deploy our industry leading physician network and telehealth platform to help those most at risk for complications from COVID-19 due to chronic illness like diabetes and hypertension," said Jonathan Wiesen, MD, MediOrbis' founder and chief medical officer. "Dario's open architecture and user base allows us to make the greatest impact when patients suffering from chronic illness lack access to their regular healthcare providers."

"This partnership broadens Dario's SaaS-based service offering by delivering on-demand access to physicians who can not only help treat acute illness, but also provide care for chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and hypertension," said Rick Anderson, DarioHealth's president and general manager. "As we seek complementary offerings to create complete business-to-business (B2B) healthcare solutions for remote care, now in high demand and perhaps the future standard, we believe we have a strong partner in MediOrbis."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital health company serving its users with dynamic mobile health solutions. In today's day and age, knowledge of health and treatment is being democratized, and we believe people deserve to know everything about their own health and have the best tools to manage their condition. DarioHealth employs a revolutionary approach whereby harnessing big data, we have developed a novel method for chronic disease data management, empowering people to analyze and personalize self-diabetes management in a totally new way without having the disease slow them down. DarioHealth has a commercial office in New York with an R&D center in Caesarea, Israel.

For more information, visit http://mydario.investorroom.com/ .

About MediOrbis.

MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company that is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of specialized clinical care and chronic disease management to its global customer base. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to meet the needs of providers, payers and healthcare systems, MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with a network of the world's most outstanding specialty physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics.

For more information, visit http://www.mediorbis.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Dario is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the launch of the proposed new app offering, that Dario's open architecture and user base allows MediOrbis to make the greatest impact when patients suffering from chronic illness lack access to their regular healthcare providers, that it is looking for complementary offerings to create complete B2B healthcare solutions for remote care and the belief that healthcare solutions for remote care may perhaps be the future standard. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

