Delek Group - Conference Call for Investors Following Publication of Financial Statements

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Delek Group (TASE: DLEKG) (US ADR: DGRLY) ("the Company") published its Q3 2020 financial statements. The Company's management will hold conference calls to review the financial statements on two occasions, in Hebrew and in English.

The call in Hebrew will take place on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at 12:00pm (Israel time).

Dial-in number: 03-9180650.

The call in English will take place on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9am EST (2pm BST, 4pm Israel Time).

Dial-in numbers: USA 1-888-642-5032

UK 0-800-917-5108

Other locations: +972-3-9180691

The conference calls will be accompanied by a presentation which will be uploaded to the Company's website at: http://ir.delek-group.com in advance.

A recording will be available shortly after the calls on the Company's website at: http://ir.delek-group.com

A conference call does not remove the requirement to study the Immediate Reports and the financial statements of the Company, including all information included in them in accordance with section 32A of the Securities Law (Warning Concerning Forward Looking Information), 1968.

This is a convenience translation of the original HEBREW immediate report issued to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by the Company on August 31, 2020.

