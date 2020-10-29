DiA Granted FDA Clearance for its Cardiac Ultrasound AI Auto Views Selection

BE'ER SHEVA, Israel, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DiA Imaging Analysis announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the commercial use of LVivo Seamless for automatic view selection. LVivo Seamless algorithms automatically run "behind the scenes" to select the optimal cardiac ultrasound views out of 40-60 views in standard echocardiogram exams. Finding the right views in each echo exam is cumbersome and time-consuming. The ability to auto-select views is a breakthrough in AI implementation and the value that it brings to the echocardiography workflow.

"LVivo software operates without human touch, and adds great value," says Dr. Steve Feinstein, professor of cardiology at Rush University Medical Center. "These rapid, reliable and accurate serial views selections and measurements enable us to get second opinions and access anytime and anywhere."

The cleared LVivo Seamless solution integrates with DiA's other LVivo cardiac auto analysis toolbox products such as LVivo EF, an automated calculation of ejection fraction (EF) calculation, which is a main indicator of global heart function.

This enables clinicians to automatically obtain, for each echo-lab cardiac exam, optimal views and automated measurements in a fast, accurate and objective way.

All of DiA's ultrasound AI solutions are cross-platform and vendor-neutral; therefore, they can run on images acquired from any ultrasound device and can easily operate with any radiology image viewer.

"LVivo Seamless joins DiA's existing other solutions, to help reducing the variability associated with manually selecting views and visually analyzing cardiac ultrasound images," said Hila Goldman-Aslan, DiA's CEO and Co-Founder.

LVivo Toolbox provides both the clinical and financial value that stakeholders in the echo lab are looking for.

DiA Imaging Analysis is a leading provider of AI-powered ultrasound analysis solutions that make the use and analysis of ultrasound images smarter, faster and accessible to all. The company's LVivo product line for cardiac and abdominal auto analysis allow clinicians with various levels of ultrasound experience to use and analyze ultrasound images on their ultrasound devices or healthcare IT systems with increased speed, efficiency and accuracy. DiA currently serves thousands of end users worldwide.

For additional information, please visit http://www.dia-analysis.com.

DiA will demonstrate its full LVivo Toolbox suite at its virtual booth during the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2020 virtual meeting.

